Happy Lohri wishes, shayari in English 2019: The festival of lights, fun, and love Lohri is celebrated with a lot of zeal and enthusiasm all over the world. The festival marks as the end of winter days and beginning of summer solstice which marks as the longer days will be here soon. The festival every year is celebrated on January 13 with lighting bonfire, hearing folk stories, listening to traditional Lohri songs and eating traditional sweets such as Gajak and Gurh today. The festival is mostly celebrated by Punjabis and Sikhs in the Northern India region- mostly Punjab, Chandigarh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and many other states.

This year will be no different as people gather up to light bonfires, eat popcorn and discuss folk stories and meet their loved ones to wish them a very happy Lohri. As we celebrate the festival of joy and hope- Lohri today with our loved ones, we should wish them in the best way possible. So send these beautiful wishes, Shyari, quotes statuses to your dear ones and wish them Happy Lohri!

Husband/Boyfriend/Him:

I wish that the festival of Lohri bring along many opportunities for you to be successful in life…. I wish a very Happy Lohri to my dearest husband. Lots of smiles, loads of good luck are what I wish for you on Lohri…. May the happiness and brightness of Lohri fill your future with goodness…. Happy Lohri my love. Wishing you a Lohri full of dancing and singing, enjoyment and merriment, happiness and smiles…. May you enjoy it to the fullest…. Happy Lohri dear hubby!!! On the occasion of Lohri, I wish that our marriage is always blessed with harmony, happiness and strength….. Wishing a very Happy Lohri to my dearest husband. As we celebrate Lohri, I wish that each and every day of this year help you make your dreams a reality with your hard work and dedication…. Happy Lohri. Lohri is the time to take break from routine and create some beautiful and blessed memories with your loved ones…. Wishing you the best of times on Lohri my dear husband.

Wife/Girlfriend/Her:

Wishing my lovely wife a happy Lohri. I send beautiful gifts to celebrate the passing of the attractive winter season and to celebrate the joyous festival. I wish my dearest lovely wife a happy Lohri festival celebration. I would soon join you in the celebration and would pray for prosperity. To my sweet lovely wife, wishing you a happy Lohri 2018. I am eagerly looking forward to enjoying the warmth of the bonfire of Lohri festival with you. Dearest wife, wishing you a happy Lohri and sending you gifts on this joyous occasion. Make merry and sing and dance with all your heart and enjoy my dear. Happy Lohri to my lovely wife. I send my love and would soon join you in the song and dance merry making festivities in home.

