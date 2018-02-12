Mahavshivratri is celebrated every year (dark half of lunar month)Krishna Paksha (fourteen days) Chaturdashi of the month of Magha February to March. Ahead of the day, we have assembled a series of best WhatsApp, SMS, Maha Shivratri wishes and greetings, Facebook posts to wish everyone on Maha Shivratri 2018.

Ahead of the festival dedicated to Lord Shiva, Maha Shivratri, devotees are preparing themselves for the grand celebration of the annual occasion. The day dedicated to the lord of lords, the Mahadeva is celebrated over three or ten days based on the Hindu lunisolar calendar. According to Shaivism sect, the highest form of Shiva is formless, limitless, transcendent and unchanging absolute Brahman. Maha Shivaratri was the day when Shiva drank the poisonous negativity to save the world. The festival is also mentioned in several Puranas, particularly the Skanda Purana and Padma Purana.

The night is considered as when Shiva performs the heavenly dance to save the world from the destruction and this night is considered the same one when Shiva and Parvati got married. Before the celebrations, we have assembled a series of Maha Shivratri wishes in Hindi for all the devotees out there. The day carries great significance for Hindus and is whole-heartedly celebrated across India. This year, people will celebrate Maha Shivratri on February 13. So, we have come up with these best wishes images, SMS, and greetings in Hindi to share with your friends. Here are some of the best wishes that you must share with your friends on this Maha Shivratri: