Mahavshivratri is celebrated every year (dark half of lunar month) Krishna Paksha (fourteen days) Chaturdashi of the month of Magha February to March. Ahead of the day, we have assembled a series of best WhatsApp, SMS, Maha Shivratri wishes and greetings, Facebook posts to wish everyone on Maha Shivratri 2018.

Today, on February 13, the nation is celebrating one of the biggest Hindu festivals, Maha Shivratri. On this day of Maha Shivratri, devotees from all across the nation indulge in grand celebrations on the auspicious occasion. As per the Hindu calendar, Maha Shivratri falls in the Phalguna month and signifies the defeat of darkness as well as ignorance. The festival is dedicated to the worship of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. In order to mark the celebration of Maha Shivratri 2018, the devotees keep fast for the whole day, chant prayers and keep an all-night vigil.

Unlike most of the Hindu festivals which are celebrated in daytime, Maha Shivratri holds more importance at night. Apart from Maha Shivratri being one of the oldest Hindu festivals, there are many stories surrounding the festival. Maha Shivratri is about praising the virtues of Lord Shiva. The destroyer, Lord Shiva, is the most popular Lord and also the holy trinity of Hinduism. One of the stories surrounding the celebrations of Maha Shivratri state how Shiva swallowed Halahala poison to save the world, another is that Mahashivratri is the anniversary of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati’s marriage.

As per the Hindu lunisolar calendar, Maha Shivratri is celebrated for 3 or 10 days. According to Shaivism sect, the highest form of Shiva is formless, limitless, transcendent and unchanging absolute Brahman. Maha Shivaratri was the day when Shiva drank the poisonous negativity to save the world. The festival is also mentioned in several Puranas, particularly the Skanda Purana and Padma Purana. On the occasion of Maha Shivratri 2018 we have curated a few of the Mahashivratri best wishes, quotes, SMS, WhatsApp Forwards, Facebook Status in Marathi, that you can share with your loved ones.

Shiv Shankarachi Shakti – Shiv shankarachi Bhakti,

hya Shivratrichy Pavitra diwashi aaplya jivanachi ek navi aani changali suruvaat hovo he shankarakade prarthana !!

Happy mahashivratri

Shankarachi mahima aparampar !

Shiv shankar karatat sarvancha udhdhar,

tyanchi kripa tumchya var nehmi aso

aani bhole shankar aaplya jivanat nehmi

aanandach aanad devo

OM NAMAH SHIVAY

Shivaratri chya ya pavitra diwashi tumhala hardik shubheccha !!

Bhagwan Shankar tumchya var premacha aani aananddayi kshanancha Varshav karot he apeksha.