October 2 marks the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and is a national holiday in India. The day is celebrated as Gandhi Jayanti throughout the country in remembrance of the ‘Father of the nation’. It is observed as a public holiday and all Indians fondly remember their Bapu.

Mahatma Gandhi was born on October 2, 1869, in Gujarat and played a significant role in India’s Independence movement. UN International Day of Non-Violence is also held on October 2 each year, which falls on the same day as Bapu’s birthday. Gandhi is revered worldwide for his non-violent civil disobedience movements and ideals of satyagraha.

Throughout the country, people celebrate Mahatma Gandhi’s birthday with many events like essay and debate competitions in schools and colleges on his life, philosophy and role in India’s freedom. Various events, prayer services and exhibitions are also held widely across India in his remembrance. The Mahatma was cremated in New Delhi’s Raj Ghat and many citizens as well as politicians and government officials visit it annually on this day to pay their tributes and prayers. Statues of Mahatma Gandhi throughout different parts of India are illuminated with flowers and garlands.

Thousands of visitors can be seen at Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat every year on October 2, where Bapu spent most of his life and all major public offices, post offices, banks and public educational institutes are closed on Gandhi’s birthday.

Here are some of the wishes and quotes to wish your fellow countrymen on the occasion of this great soul.

An eye for an eye only ends up making the whole world blind.

Happiness is when what you think, what you say, and what you do are in harmony.

Nobody can hurt me without my permission.

बापू पर शायरी

अहिंसा का पुजारी,

सत्य की राह दिखाने वाला,

ईमान का पाठ पढ़ा गया हमें,

वो बापू लाठी वाला।

सत्य अहिंसा का था वो पुजारी कभी ना जिसने हिम्मत हारी सांस दी हमें आज़ादी की जन जन जिसका है आभारी गाँधी जयंती की शुभकामनाएं

खादी मेरी शान है करम ही मेरी पूजा है सच्चा मेरा कर्म है और हिंदुस्तान मेरी जान है हैप्पी गाँधी जयंती

सीधा साधा वेश था ना कोई अभिमान खादी की एक धोती पहने बापू की थी शान हैप्पी गाँधी जयंती

The tools of truth and nonviolence, Freed our nation from imperialism Follow path of truth and wisdom, Pay homage to this great leader On Gandhi Jayanti & always… Mohandas: Disciple of Krishna

Karamchand: King of Karma

Was aptly called Mahatma – a supreme soul.

He earned this sobriquet due to his noble deeds

And for propagating non-violence to attain peace.

Happy Gandhi Jayanti!