Mother's Day 2019: American poet and author Julia Ward Howe presented the idea to celebrate Mother's Day to honour their contribution in raising children. It was followed by activist Anna Jarvis's campaign to observe Mother's Day as the holiday in the United States. She wanted to commemorate her mother Ann Reeves Jarvis's contribution to the community healthcare sector.

Mother’s Day 2019: The idea to celebrate Mother’s Day was first presented by poet and author Julia Ward Howe in the United States in the 19th century. In 1872, Howe, author of The Battle Hymn of the Republic, wanted to celebrate the day to unite all the women and rally for peace. She was also the brain behind holding annual Mother’s Day meeting in one of the oldest cities of the US i.e. Boston.

It was followed by activist Anna Jarvis who campaigned for observing Mother’s Day as a holiday in 1908. Her mother Ann Reeves Jarvis, had a keen interest in community healthcare and is said to be a social and peace activist. She had conducted many programmes related to Mother’s Day in which participants were apprised about the health issues and how they should raise their children.

Jarvis, who was acknowledged for creating a holiday on Mother’s Day, wanted people to remember the contribution of her mother along with all other mothers

As the day came to limelight, printing press companies developed an interest by printing greeting cards on the occasion. This was opposed by Jarvis, regretting her efforts in making the day as a holiday as the day was mostly commercialised by the printing companies.

In the US, the day became a public holiday 1914 after President Woodrow Wilson proclaimed the second Sunday in May as a day of public expression of our love and reverence for the mothers of our country.

Every year, people while celebrating Mother’s Day go to church and send letters to their mothers. People would also gift many things to their mothers.

Reports quoting National Retail Federation, the world’s largest retail trade organisation, saying that overall Mother’s Day spending estimate is $25 billion.

Meanwhile, the observance date of Mother’s Day varies from country to country. In India, the day is being celebrated on the second Sunday in the month of May along with the US. With the first ray of sun hitting India, people including sons and daughters begin extending wishes to their mothers.