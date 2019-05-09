Happy Mother's day 2019 wishes, quotes, messages in Punjabi for Whatsapp & Facebook: Mothers day is celebrated every year on the second Sunday of May and this year mothers day will be celebrated on 12th May. So here is a list of quotes, wishes, GIFs and photos in Punjabi.

Happy Mother’s day 2019 wishes, quotes, messages in Punjabi for Whatsapp & Facebook: Well, Mother’s day is just around the corner so to celebrate and honour motherhood here are some interesting facts and a curated list of wishes, quotes, photos, GIFs on Mothers day. The first Mothers day was observed on May 10th, 1908 by Anna Jarvis who bought 500 carnations for her mother. She was a teacher at Sunday school at a church where she taught for more than 25 years. And that’s how the first Mothers day was observed.

Mothers day is celebrated every year on the second Sunday of May and this year mothers day will be celebrated on 12th May. Well, we all live in a techno-savvy world so if you are not physically present to celebrate this day with your mothers, here is a list of quotes, wishes, GIFs and photos in Punjabi.

Menu baapu di maar to bachan wali

APne hathan naal roti khuaan wali

Report card te likhe fail nu paas dikhaun wali

Chup karja chup karja keh ke hasaun wali

Hor koyi nahin si ,oh si meri maa

Love u maa

Ik suchhi te sachi kahani sun lao

Rishte ne bathere par ik rishta chun lao

Karo karam changa te khat punn lao

Maa di seva karke changi joon pao

Aap raho sukhi te maapeyan nu v sukh de jao

Happy Mother’s Day

Main si bada gusse wala,

par tu menu sehlaya

Menu bhatkde bande nu

tu sahi raste chalaya

Par badle har pal tu

Gam nu gale lagaya

Aj tera din aaya

Mang maa ki mangi hai tu

Main apni jaan haan naal liyaya

Happy mother’s day

Meri maa tu hai meri dost

jo rehndi sada mere najdeek

Nahin khatam honi teri kade v preet

Chaldi rahegi duniya di eh reet

Main si bada gusse wala,

par tu menu sehlaya

Menu bhatkde bande nu

tu sahi raste chalaya

Par badle har pal tu

Gam nu gale lagaya

Aj tera din aaya

Mang maa ki mangi hai tu

Main apni jaan haan naal liyaya

Menu ki chahida, tetho wad hor kon jaane Tu wakhri hai hasti, kehnde ne lok syana Maa Maa kardi hai duniya, jee layie tere bhane