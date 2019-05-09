Happy Mother’s day 2019 wishes, quotes, messages in Punjabi for Whatsapp & Facebook: Well, Mother’s day is just around the corner so to celebrate and honour motherhood here are some interesting facts and a curated list of wishes, quotes, photos, GIFs on Mothers day. The first Mothers day was observed on May 10th, 1908 by Anna Jarvis who bought 500 carnations for her mother. She was a teacher at Sunday school at a church where she taught for more than 25 years. And that’s how the first Mothers day was observed.
Mothers day is celebrated every year on the second Sunday of May and this year mothers day will be celebrated on 12th May. Well, we all live in a techno-savvy world so if you are not physically present to celebrate this day with your mothers, here is a list of quotes, wishes, GIFs and photos in Punjabi.
Menu baapu di maar to bachan wali
APne hathan naal roti khuaan wali
Report card te likhe fail nu paas dikhaun wali
Chup karja chup karja keh ke hasaun wali
Hor koyi nahin si ,oh si meri maa
Love u maa
Ik suchhi te sachi kahani sun lao
Rishte ne bathere par ik rishta chun lao
Karo karam changa te khat punn lao
Maa di seva karke changi joon pao
Aap raho sukhi te maapeyan nu v sukh de jao
Happy Mother’s Day
Main si bada gusse wala,
par tu menu sehlaya
Menu bhatkde bande nu
tu sahi raste chalaya
Par badle har pal tu
Gam nu gale lagaya
Aj tera din aaya
Mang maa ki mangi hai tu
Main apni jaan haan naal liyaya
Happy mother’s day
jo rehndi sada mere najdeek
Nahin khatam honi teri kade v preet
Chaldi rahegi duniya di eh reet
Main si bada gusse wala,
par tu menu sehlaya
Menu bhatkde bande nu
tu sahi raste chalaya
Par badle har pal tu
Gam nu gale lagaya
Aj tera din aaya
Mang maa ki mangi hai tu
Main apni jaan haan naal liyaya
Menu ki chahida, tetho wad hor kon jaane
Tu wakhri hai hasti, kehnde ne lok syana
Maa Maa kardi hai duniya, jee layie tere bhane
Sidde raste paun waliye
Dost wang dosti nibhaun waliye
Kayi roopan wich aun waliyeTenu lakh lakh parnaam