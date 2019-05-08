Happy Mother’s day 2019 wishes, quotes, messages in Tamil for Whatsapp & Facebook: Mothers day is celebrated every year on the second Sunday of May. This year Mothers day will be celebrated on may 12,2019. To honour and celebrate the first love of our lives- Mothers, here is a curated list of messages, quotes, wishes, gifs, photos in Tamil. 

The first mothers day was observed on may 10,1908 where Anna Jarvis had held a public service at Andrews Methodist church to honour her mother with 500 carnations at the Sunday school where her mother taught for 25 years. Well if you are away from your mother, here is a curated list of messages to send with a bouquet of flowers and chocolates to wish them happy mothers day. 

1. Kaalangal
Maarinaalum
Maaraadhu
“Avalin
Manam”
Maranamae
Vandhaalum
Nammai
Nesippadhae
“Avalin
Gunam”
Thats “MOTHER”
 
 
2. Amma Corkkam
Amma Cantosam
Amma Cukatara Marrum Celvam Irukkiratu
Nerati Amma, Amma Valkkai
Annaiyar Nal 2016!
 
 
3. Amma Katavul
Amma Katal Irukkiratu
Amma Master
Amma Valimai Irukkiratu
Illai Amma, Pumiyil Valkkai
En Kanne Amma Annaiyar tinam Cantosamaka!
 

4. Pasum thangam puthu velli maanikkam
manivairam
avai yaavum oru thaaikku eedaguma
vilai meethu vilai vaithu
kettalum koduthalum
kadai thannil thai anbu kidaikkathamma
eerainthu maathangal
karuvodu ennai thaangi
nee patta perum paadu ariven amma
eerelu jenmam eduthalum
ulaithalum
unakkingu naan patta kadan theeruma
unnale piranthene

5. ஓவ்வொரு முறை என் தாயுடன்

கோயிலுக்கு செல்லும் போதும்…
கோயில் சிலையிடம்
காட்டிவிட்டு வருகிறேன் என்
கடவுளை…!
 
 
Amma!
Annaiyar Nal en Amma!!!!
 
 

8. அவள் ஓடிப்போனாள்…
அம்மாவும், அப்பாவும் கூடி
அழுதார்கள்
அப்போதும் கூட
‘என்மகள்’ என்று
தான் அம்மா சொன்னாள்.!!!
 
 
10. ovvoru murai yen thayudan
kovilukku sellum pothum..
koyil silaiyidam
kaativittu varugiren yen
kadavulai..
Amma!
 
 
11. Happy Mothers day in Tamil
Yenakkethum
aachithuna unakku veru
pillai irukku
unakkethum aachinna
enakku veru thai unda?
Nan Nan Tan Mutal Kulantai
Ninkal Eppati Natappatu Enakku Karpikka
Peca Eppati Cappita
Vilaiyata Eppati, Eppati Tunka
Annaiyar Nal en Amma!!!!
 
 

12. Best Happy Mothers Day Wishes in Tamil:
Amma Un Vazhvin Oru Paathi Un Petrorukayi
Marupaathi Un Pilaikayi Manathara
Pakirnthalithu Vittayi Endravathu
Unakayi Vazhum Uthesham Undo
 
13. Happy Mothers Day, Mom
Best Friends Forever 
MOM and Me 
picking flowers and 
climbing trees.
A shoulder to cry on 
secrets to share 
Warm hearts and 
hands that really care
