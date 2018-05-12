Take a look at our latest collection of Happy Mother's Day messages and wishes for 2018: WhatsApp messages, Mother's Day wishes and greetings, SMS, Facebook posts to make your mother feel special and loved this Mother's Day. This year, the world will be lauding the day on May 13.

Celebrated to honour the dotting lady of our lives, Mother’s Day is one of the much loved days of the year. Are you all set to laud the day with your mother? Well, if no! you need to hurry up as Mother’s Day will arrive anytime. Celebrated for motherhood and maternal bonds, the day falls in the month of May. Make her day special and alluring by cooking something for her. You can also take her out for shopping. If you are putting up in another country but want to make your lady love feel special and adored, use Happy Mother’s Day messages and wishes for 2018: WhatsApp messages, Mother’s Day wishes and greetings, SMS, Facebook posts to wish your mother on a happening day. Not only mother, you can also surprise your grandmother, maternal and paternal aunt to bring a smile to their face. Send gifts as a token of love just to let them know how much you adore their presence in your life.

Take a look at Happy Mother’s Day messages and wishes for 2018:

“Thanks for bringing me into this world and always seeing the best in me.”

“Raising me undoubtedly tested all of your parenting skills. You passed with flying colours! I love you, Mom.”

“A mother’s work is never done – but today, you deserve a rest. In fact, take the rest of the week off! Happy Mother’s Day!”

“They say that as you grow older, you turn more and more into the type of person your parents are. Thank God you’re so AWESOME!”

“Mom, you know you’re more than welcome to come over to my place for dinner, but there’s one little problem- All the food I have needs to be cooked. Happy Mother’s Day”

“Can’t wait to share a glass of wine together – until then, Happy Mother’s Day!”

“It takes someone special to be a wonderful wife, a magnificent mom, a fantastic friend, an incomparable companion, the perfect partner-someone like you! Happy Mother’s Day, With All My Love”

“Thanks for giving me the best things in life: Your time, your care, and your love. Happy Mothers Day.”