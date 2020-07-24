This year, on 25 July, Saturday, India will celebrate the festival of Nag Panchami. Every year, on Panchami Tithi of Shukla Paksha of the month of Shravan, Nag Panchami is celebrated.

Every year, on Panchami Tithi of Shukla Paksha of the month of Shravan, Nag Panchami is celebrated. It is meant for seeking the blessings of the Snake gods.

In India, different regions observe Nag Panchami festivities on different days.

For example, in Bengal, Bihar, and several other areas, it is celebrated on the Panchami Tithi in the month of Shravan, Krishna Paksha.

In India, in major Nag Temples and pagoda, devotees worship Nag Devta on this occasion.

12 types of snakes including Sheshnag, Vasuki are worshipped on Nag Panchami.

People should not give milk to snakes caught by snake charmers.

You can send greeting messages, SMS, images, quotes, Facebook status, WhatsApp status, etc. to your family on the occasion of Nag Panchami tomorrow.

May Lord Shiva bless us all on the auspicious occasion of Nag Panchami. Shubh Nag Panchami!

May Lord Shiva shower his divine blessings upon all of us on this auspicious day. May he keep us safe, healthy and give us the strength to stay away from evil.

May this day bring fortune for you luck, success and courage too. Pray to Shiva and wishes shall live, you will receive more than you give! Happy Nag Panchami

A glass of milk to Nag devata

A sincere prayer to Shiva today

Will destroy all problems and evil

That is planning to come your way

Happy Nag Panchami

On the sacred festival of Naag Panchami,

May your life be a blissful paradise,

May Shiva guide and protect you in a dear friend disguise!

Happy Nag Panchami

Feed milk to the snakes

On this auspicious Naag Panchami Day

And Shiva shall diminish all the problems

That is planning to come your way.

May Lord Shiva give you success and smiles

May all your dreams come true

These are my wishes straight from the heart

Coming especially for you

Happy Nag Panchami