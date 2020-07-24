This year, on 25 July, Saturday, India will celebrate the festival of Nag Panchami.
Every year, on Panchami Tithi of Shukla Paksha of the month of Shravan, Nag Panchami is celebrated. It is meant for seeking the blessings of the Snake gods.
In India, different regions observe Nag Panchami festivities on different days.
For example, in Bengal, Bihar, and several other areas, it is celebrated on the Panchami Tithi in the month of Shravan, Krishna Paksha.
In India, in major Nag Temples and pagoda, devotees worship Nag Devta on this occasion.
12 types of snakes including Sheshnag, Vasuki are worshipped on Nag Panchami.
People should not give milk to snakes caught by snake charmers.
You can send greeting messages, SMS, images, quotes, Facebook status, WhatsApp status, etc. to your family on the occasion of Nag Panchami tomorrow.
May Lord Shiva bless us all on the auspicious occasion of Nag Panchami. Shubh Nag Panchami!
May Lord Shiva shower his divine blessings upon all of us on this auspicious day. May he keep us safe, healthy and give us the strength to stay away from evil.
May this day bring fortune for you luck, success and courage too. Pray to Shiva and wishes shall live, you will receive more than you give! Happy Nag Panchami
A glass of milk to Nag devata
A sincere prayer to Shiva today
Will destroy all problems and evil
That is planning to come your way
Happy Nag Panchami
On the sacred festival of Naag Panchami,
May your life be a blissful paradise,
May Shiva guide and protect you in a dear friend disguise!
Happy Nag Panchami
Feed milk to the snakes
On this auspicious Naag Panchami Day
And Shiva shall diminish all the problems
That is planning to come your way.
May Lord Shiva give you success and smiles
May all your dreams come true
These are my wishes straight from the heart
Coming especially for you
Happy Nag Panchami
आप सभी को नागपंचमी की हार्दिक बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएं ।
अनन्तं वासुकिं शेषं पद्मनाभं च कम्बलं शन्खपालं ध्रूतराष्ट्रं च तक्षकं कालियं तथा एतानि नव नामानि नागानाम च महात्मनं सायमकाले पठेन्नीत्यं प्रातक्काले विशेषतः तस्य विषभयं नास्ति सर्वत्र विजयी भवेत ll इति श्री नवनागस्त्रोत्रं सम्पूर्णं ll ———- Hindi translation नौ नाग देवता – अनंत, वासुकी, शेश, पद्मनाभ, कंबल, शंखपाल, धृतराष्ट्र, तक्षक और कालिया के नाम – यदि सुबह सुबह प्रार्थना की जाए। तो वे सभी बुराइयों से संरक्षित रहेंगें और जीवन में विजयी बनने में मदद करेंगे। ———– English Translation The names of the Nine Naag Devatas – Anant, Vasuki, Shesh, Padmanabh, Kambal, Shankhapal, Dhrutrashtra, Takshak and Kalia – if prayed daily in the morning will keep one protected from all evils and helps to become victorious in life. ———– About- नाग पंचमी पर्व श्रवण शुक्ल पंचमी को मनाया जाता है। नाग पंचमी को सर्पों की पूजा होती है। इस विषधर जीव को भी देवतुल्य समझा जाता है और नाग देव कहा जाता है। शिवजी सर्पों की माला पहनते हैं, विष्णु भगवान शेष नाग पर शयन करते हैं। इनकी पूजा के लिए एक विशिष्ट दिन नियत कर लिया गया है। नाग पूजा बहुत प्राचीन काल से प्रचलित है। वाराह-पुराण में इसके इतिहास पर प्रकाश डालते हुए बताया गया है कि आज के ही दिन सृष्टिकर्ता ब्रह्म ने अपने प्रसाद से शेष नाग को विभूषित किया था। समुद्र मंथन के समय वासुकि नाग की ही रस्सी बनाई गई थी। यही कारण है कि आदि ग्रंथ वेदों में भी नागों को नमस्कार किया गया है। यजुर्वेद में उल्लेख है- ऊं नमोतस्तु सर्पेभ्यो ये के च पृथ्वीमनु। येन्तरिक्षे ये दिवि तेभ्य: सर्पेभ्यो नम:।। अग्निपुराण में नागों के अस्सी कुलों का उल्लेख है। उनमें नव नाग प्रमुख हैं- 'अनन्तं वासुकिं शेषं पद्मनाभं च कम्बलम्। शंखपालं धृतराष्ट्रं तक्षकं कालियं तथा।।' दक्षिण भारत में नाग की एक विशाल मूर्ति है, जो ईस्वी सन् से पहले बनी हुई है। अजन्ता की गुफाओं में भी नाग पूजा के चित्र बने हुए हैं। मालाबार में नागों के लिए कुछ भूमि छोड़ी गई है, जिसे नाग वन कहते हैं। भारत के पूर्वाचल में नगालैंड के नगा लोग तो अपने को नागों की सन्तान मानते हैं और उनका विशेष आदर करते हैं। प्राचीन ग्रन्थों में नाग लोक का विवरण है। कुछ लोगों का विचार है कि नाग नाम की एक मानव जाति थी।
Nag panchami is a festival of nag or snack. And this festival is related to shiv shankar.