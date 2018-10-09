One of the most auspicious and widely celebrated festivals of Navratri 2018 is around the corner. The festival lies in the hearts of millions of devotees and is widely celebrated for nine days where Indian devotees worship the nine forms of Goddess Durga for the nine consecutive days. Also known as Maha Navratri, the festival comes in the category of Sharad Navratri and falls in the month of Ashvin. The festival marks the spirit of victory of good over the evil. This year, the Maha Navratri will commend from October 10 and will continue till October 19.

The nine forms of Goddess Durga that are worshipped during the nine days are Maa Shailputri, Maa Brahmacharini, Maa Chandraghnta, Maa Kushmanda, Maa Skandamata, Maa Katyani, Maa Kalratri, Maa Mahagauri and Maa Siddhdatri. Interestingly, the ways to celebrate the festival variate with geographical region. However, the one thing that doesn’t change is sharing best wishes with your family and friends. And if you are falling short of words but have immense love for your family and excitement for the festival that we have come up with some of the best Happy Navratri 2018 Gif images, HD wallpapers, Durga Maa photos for Whatsapp and Facebook that can help you in expressing your excitement for the festival.

Here’s take a look:

