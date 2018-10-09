Happy Navratri 2018 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Wallpaper, SMS, Messages, Photos: Navaratri in Gujarati: The most famous nine-day long Hindu festival is back again with lots of rituals, love, compassion, food and good vibes. The auspicious festival is largely celebrated with all zeal in Northern India and each state celebrates the festival in its own special way.

Happy Navratri 2018 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Wallpaper, SMS, Messages, Photos: Navaratri in Gujarati: The most famous nine-day long Hindu festival is back again with lots of rituals, love, compassion, food and good vibes. The festival is celebrated across the country but in various ways. While there are 4 seasonal Navratris celebrated in the country throughout the year, Sharad Navratri, is regarded as the is considered the most auspicious, which falls in during the autumn season.

The auspicious festival is largely celebrated with all zeal in Northern India and each state celebrates the festival in its own special way. The last 5 days are celebrated as Durga Puja in West Bengal. And on the 10th day, this year it is October 29th, people celebrate Dusshera by burning effigies of Ravana, Meghnad and Kumbhakarna. In case you are away from your family, friends and closed ones, here are WhatsApp status, GIF photos, wallpapers, quotes, greetings, SMS and Facebook posts to wish Happy Navratri Gujarati.

Happy Navrati Facebook post

Happy Navrati WhatsApp, SMS wishes, greetings, quotes Aa Navratri Utsav Ni Jem Aapnu

Jivan Pan Shukho Thi Chhalkae

Jay Eva Mara Aashirvad

Durga Mata Ne Vinti Karu Chhu Ke

Aapna Jivan Ma Sukh-Santi Chhalkavi Deh.

Kesariyo rang rane laagyo lyaa garba

kesariyo rang tane laagyo re lol

Happy Garga !!! Happy Navratri.

Jai Maa Durge!

Jai Maa Ambe!

Jai Maa Jagdambe!

Jai Maa Bhawani!

Jai Maa Sheetla!

Jai Maa Vaishno!

Jai Maa Chandi!

Mata Rani meri aur apki manokamna puri karey

Jai Mata di!!

Aapi Sako To Aapni Dosti Magu Chu,

Dil Thi Dil No Sahkar Magu Chu,

Fikar Na Karo Dosti Per Jaan Lutavi Dais,

Rokdo Vyavhar Che Kya, Udhar Mangu Chu…

Happy Navratri…

