The nation is gearing up for Navratri celebration, which is considered as a very important occasion in Hindu mythology. In case you are far away from your family, friends or closed ones of this auspicious occasion, you can send them all your love and wishes via WhatsApp status, GIF photos, wallpapers, quotes, greetings, SMS and Facebook posts.

The festival of Navratri is back again, with lots of love, rituals, food and beautiful ceremonies. The nation is gearing up for Navratri celebration, which is considered as a very important occasion in Hinduism. Though the festival is celebrated in various ways in different parts of the country but is mainly celebrated to honour Goddess Durga and her 9 avatars. The devotees fast for 9 days, offer flowers, fruits and sweets to the Goddess and seek her divine wishes and blessings. During these 9 days, devotees refrain from consuming alcohol, grains and pulses and non-vegetarian food.

The fast is also recognised as a healthy way to live life and detox our body, as devotees cut off sugar and other heavy calorie food items and are adviced to consume a lot of water and seasonal fruits. Meanwhile, in case you are far away from your family, friends or closed ones of this auspicious occasion, you can send them all your love and wishes via WhatsApp status, GIF photos, wallpapers, quotes, greetings, SMS and Facebook posts.

ALSO READ: Happy Gandhi Jayanti 2018 wishes and messages in Gujarati: WhatsApp status, GIF images, wallpapers, quotes, greetings, SMS and Facebook posts to celebrate his 150th birth anniversary

WhatsApp status, GIF photos, wallpapers, quotes, greetings, SMS and Facebook posts to wish Happy Navratri 2018 in Hindi

SMS to wish Happy Navratri 2018

लाल रंग की चुनरी से सजा माँ का दरबार,

हर्षित हुआ मन, पुलकित हुआ संसार,

नन्हे नन्हे क़दमों से माँ आये आपके द्वार,

मुबारक हो आपको नवरात्री का त्यौहार

हो जाओ तैयार, माँ अम्बे आने वाली हैं,

सजा लो दरबार माँ अम्बे आने वाली हैं।

तन, मन और जीवन हो जायेगा पावन,

माँ के कदमो की आहट से, गूँज उठेगा आँगन।

जगत पालन हार हैं माँ,

मुक्ति का धाम हैं माँ हमारी भक्ति का आधार हैं माँ,

हम सबकी रक्षा की अवतार हैं माँ

Facebook post to wish Happy Navratri 2018

WhatsApp status post to wish Happy Navratri 2018

सारा जहां है जिसकी शरण में,

नमन है उस मां के चरण में,

हम हैं उस मां के चरणों की धूल,

आओ मिलकर मां को चढ़ाएं श्रद्धा के फूल।

-जय माता दी

कुमकुम भरे कदमों से आए माँ दुर्गा आपके द्वार,

सुख संपत्ति मिले आपको अपार,

मेरी ओर से नवरात्रि की शुभ कामनाएँ करें स्वीकार!

हम को था इंतज़ार वो घडी आ गयी,

होकर सिंह पर सवार माता रानी आ गयी होगी अब मन की हर मुराद पूरी,

हरने अब सारे दुःख माता द्वार आ गयी

Read More