Happy Navratri 2019: The 9-day festival has started today and members of Hindu religion are overjoyed with the celebrations. Navrati is being celebrated all over the country and this glow of the festival is going to remain the same for the next 9 days.

Navratri has started from today and people across the country are completely devoted in the prayers of goddess Durga. Wearing new clothes with a peaceful mind and healthy thoughts devotees are worshipping Maa Durga. This 9-day festival is followed by Vijayadashami which falls on October 8 this year.

While to make the goddess happy so that she blesses them with infinite success and healthy life, people of Hindu religion observe fast during these 9 days. Therefore, we have brought you the 10 fasting tips for these 9 days.