Happy Navratri 2019: Chaitra Navratri will be celebrated from April 6 till April 14, this year. The auspicious festival of Hindu religion falls in the month of March or April as per the Luni-solar calendar. Lauded as the Hindu New Year, Chaitra Navratri marks the celebration of power. During the nine-day celebration, 9 incarnations of Goddess Durga are worshipped by the devotees.

Happy Navratri 2019: One of the most auspicious festivals of Hindu religion, Navratri is round the corner. The nine days festival is celebrated four times a year out of which, Chaitra Navratri and Sharad Navratri are lauded with zeal and enthusiasm around the world. Marking the beginning of the Hindu New Year as per the Luni-solar calendar, Chaitra Navratri usually falls in the month of March or April. This year Chaitra Navratri will begin from April 6 i.e. Saturday and will be celebrated till April 14.

For nine days, 9 incarnations of Goddess Durga are worshipped by the devotees in their respective traditional ways. Navratri celebration starts with Mata Shailputri. After dedicating a day to Goddess Shailputri, the celebration is followed by Mata Brahmacharini, Mata Chandharghanta, Mata Kushmanda, Mata Skandamata, Mata Katyayani, Mata Kalratri, Mata Mahagauri and Mata Siddhidatri. Not just the 9 incarnations of Goddess, different colours in order to bring good luck is also associated with the nine-days of celebrations.

List of lucky colours according to days for Chaitra Navratri:

Mata Shailputri – April 8 – Yellow

Mata Brahmacharini – April 9 – Green

Mata Chandharghanta – April 10 – Brown

Mata Kushmanda – April 11 – Orange

Mata Skandamata – April 12 – White

Mata Katyayani – April 13 – Red

Mata Kalratri – April 14 – Blue

Mata Mahagauri – April 15 – Pink

Mata Siddhidatri – April 16 – Purple

Take a look at Happy Navratri 2019 Gif, HD wallpapers, Images and photos:

Maan ka parv aata hai;

hazaaron khushiyaan laata hai;

is baar maan aapako vo sab de;

jo aapaka dil chaahata hai.

Shubh Navratri!

Pag-pag mein phool khilen;

khushee aap sabako itanee mile;

kabhee na ho dukhon ka saamana;

yahee hai aapako hamaaree taraph se navaraatri kee shubhakaamana.

Navratri kee shubhakaamanaen!

Ho jao taiyaar, maan ambe aane vaalee hai,

saja lo darabaar maan ambe aane vaalee hain,

tan,man aur jeevan ho jaayega paavan,

maan ke kadamo kee aahat se goonj uthega aangan!

Pyaar ka taraana upahaar ho;

khushiyon ka nazaraana beshumaar ho;

aisa navaraatree utsav is saal ho!

Shubh Navratri!

Kumakum bhare qadamon se aae maan durga aapake dvaar,

sukh sampatti mile aapako apaar, meree aur se navaraatri kee shubhakaamanaen karen sveekaar!

