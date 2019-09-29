Happy Navratri 2019: The festival of Navratri is going to start from today in India. All the devotees of Goddess Durga will keep a fast today and worship the Goddess.

Happy Navratri 2019: The grand festival of Navratri has been started from today on September 29, 2019. Navratri is a nine-day and nine-night affair in which all the Hindu devotees worship all 9 forms of goddess Durga. The way of celebrating the festival and worshiping the goddess varies from region to region as per the rituals followed in the particular region. The Shardiya Navratra occurs in the Ashwin month as per the Hindu calendar. In the current year, the celebrations are going to start from September 29, 2019, and will end on October 6, 2019. In the SHardiya Navaratra, the major focus of worship is Goddess Durga. It is believed that Goddess Durga destroys all the evil and removes the negative energies from the life of the people who worship her during the period of Navratra.

On this Navratra, here are some Navratri wishes, quotes, SMS, messages, wallpapers, GIFs, WhatsApp status in Punjabi to wish your loved ones:

Sangta badiyaan, dar te khadiyaan

Aayi na wari meri daatiye

Khushiyaan Diyaan Laaiyaan Jhadiyaan

Din Navratre De Maa Wandiyaan Khushiyaan

Navratri Diyaan Mubarkaa