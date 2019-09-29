Happy Navratri 2019: The grand festival of Navratri has been started from today on September 29, 2019. Navratri is a nine-day and nine-night affair in which all the Hindu devotees worship all 9 forms of goddess Durga. The way of celebrating the festival and worshiping the goddess varies from region to region as per the rituals followed in the particular region. The Shardiya Navratra occurs in the Ashwin month as per the Hindu calendar. In the current year, the celebrations are going to start from September 29, 2019, and will end on October 6, 2019. In the SHardiya Navaratra, the major focus of worship is Goddess Durga. It is believed that Goddess Durga destroys all the evil and removes the negative energies from the life of the people who worship her during the period of Navratra.
On this Navratra, here are some Navratri wishes, quotes, SMS, messages, wallpapers, GIFs, WhatsApp status in Punjabi to wish your loved ones:
- Sangta badiyaan, dar te khadiyaan
Aayi na wari meri daatiye
Khushiyaan Diyaan Laaiyaan Jhadiyaan
Din Navratre De Maa Wandiyaan Khushiyaan
Navratri Diyaan Mubarkaa
- Jai kara shera wali da
Bol sanche darbar ki jai
Unche pahado wali mata
Teri sada hi jai
Garb jun wali
Mata teri sada hi jai
Jai Mata Di
- Bajre Ki Roti,
aam ka achar
suraj ki kirne, khushiyo ki bahar,
chanda ki chandni, apno ka pyar,
mubarak ho aapko
‘Navratri’
ka tyohar. jai mata di
- Nav Kalpana…..
Nav Jyotsana…..
Nav Shakti….
Nav Aaradhana…
Nav Ratri Ke Paavan Parv Par Puri Ho Aapki Har Manokamna
Happy Navratri. Jai Mata di
- sajaa darwar hai or ek jyoti jagmagayi hai,
naseeb jagega un jagran karane walo ka,
naseeb jagega jagran me aane walo ka,
wo dekho mandir me meri maat muskarayi hai,
Happy Navratri !! Jai Mata Di