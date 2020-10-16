Happy Navratri 2020: This year, the festival of Navratri will commence on October 17 and will end on October 25. Here are some Images, Videos, Wallpapers for Whatsapp Status.

This year, the festival of Navratri will commence on October 17 and will end on October 25. Navratri is considered as one of the most sacred and auspicious festivals in India, it is celebrated by the people of Hindu religion. Navratri is a conjunction of two Sanskrit words, ‘Nava’ meaning nine and ‘Ratri’ meaning nights. The festival of Navratri is celebrated for 9 days and 9 nights across India and other parts of the world.

The festival of Navratri is dedicated to Goddess Durga or Shakti and her divine powers. The festival notes the triumph of good over evil, justice over injustice and truth over untruth. It is believed that Goddess Shakti had killed a demon named Mahishasura on the 10th day after fighting against him for 9 days and 9 nights.

Nine forms or Avatars of Goddess Durga are worshipped during the nine days of the festival of Navratri. During this festival, people offer fast and offer prayers to Maa Durga. People decorate their houses, make rangolis and light diyas. Here are some Images, Videos, Wallpapers for Whatsapp Status.

Navratri is celebrated in different ways across different states in India. This festival also marks the killing of Ravan, who kidnapped Lord Ram’s wife, Goddess Sita.

