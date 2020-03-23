Happy Navratri 2020 quotes, wishes, messages, SMS, greetings, shayari in English: This Navratri, we have collected a bunch of HD images, and wishes for your loved ones. Have a look at Happy Navratri 2020 wishes here:

Happy Navratri 2020 quotes, wishes, messages, SMS, greetings, shayari in English: Navratri means praising the goodness and blessings of goddess Durga for a span of nine days. This auspicious occasion is going to begin on March 25. Navratri is a Hindu festival which is celebrated every year.

Most of the people get confused because Navratri also takes place nine days prior to Dussehra. Those are known as Navratra in the month of Assu (post-monsoon, September-October) and the one’s starting off in the next two days is known as Chaitra Navratri(post-winter, March-April).

In Hinduism, both occasions are celebrated dearly as people worship the supreme power of almighty Devi Durga and her victory over the demons.

Have a look at Chaitra Navratri 2020 date, time and other information:

The nine days of Navratri happens to be dedicated to Goddess Durga and her nine Avatars. Each day is significant to the incarnation of each goddess.

These Nine goddesses are:

Shailaputri

Brahmacharini

Chandraghanta

Kushmanda

Skandamata

Katyayani

Kalaratri

Mahagauri

Sidhidatri

Every Avatar of Devi Durga is symbolic of various roles a woman carries in her day to day life. From being a mother to being a warrior, she carries all her responsibilities and is able to fight the odds of society. The Navratri signifies that whether it is the goddess herself or a normal human being, she fights the battles and wins it in the ends.

Here’s how you can wish your loved ones.

Happy Navratri 2020 quotes:

Navratri is here with festive atmosphere.

Feel the spirit and have fun,

As all the family celebrates as one.

Happy Navratri to you!

Someone who has been so good, so sharing and so special.

That someone is you!

Happy Navratri!

Wishing you a very happy and vibrant New Year and auspicious Navratras.

Experience the mystical beauty and Divine wonders, May the Navratras bring delight to each moment of your life

I bow to Adi-Shakti, the primal power

I bow to the all-encompassing power

I bow to the creative power

I bow to the divine mother

Happy Navratri!

Chaitra Navratri marks the onset of the summer season let us celebrate Divine Mother representing ‘prakriti’ (nature) and welcome new beginnings and the New Year

May the energy of the universe bless you in all her nine forms.

Happy Chaitra Navratri!

Happy Chaitra Navratri! Celebrate the festivities of the New Year by welcoming the divine feminine energy

May all be blessed,

Happy Navratri!

