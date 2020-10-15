Navratri 2020: This year Sharad Navratri will start on October 17, 2020, and will end on October 25, 2020. Here are some quotes, wishes, messages, SMS, greetings, shayari in English: HD images, Gifs for WhatsApp status and DP to wish Sharad Navratri.

Happy Navratri 2020: Navratri is a 9-nights long Hindu festival, celebrated across India and other parts of the world. This year, the festival of Sharad Navratri will commence on October 17 and will end on October 25. It is one of the most auspicious festivals for the people of the Hindu religion. This day marks the triumph of Goddess Durga over the buffalo headed demon, Mahishasura.

People worship nine ‘avtaars’ of Goddess Durga during the festival of Navratri. Out of the nine nights, each night is dedicated to a different avatar of Goddess Durga. These nine avatars are, Shailputri, Brahmcharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmunda, Skandmata, Katyayni, Kalratri, Maha Gauri, and, Siddhidatri.

The term ‘Nav’ means nine and ‘ratri’ means night, its is called Navratri because the festival is celebrated for 9 nights. Goddess Durga, referred as Maa Durga fought with demon Mahishasura for 9 days and 9 nights and emerged victorious on the 10th day.

Here are some quotes, wishes, messages, SMS, greetings, shayari in English: HD images, Gifs for WhatsApp status and DP to wish Sharad Navratri:

May each day of Navratri bring something new. Joy, health and a lot of charm Success, status and no harm.

May you find all the delights of life, May your all dreams come true. I wish you Happy Happy Navratri.

Happy Navratri to you and your family. May nine days of festival illuminate your life forever.

Happy Navratri to all the followers of Ma Durga. Enjoy the festival and feel the eternal energy of Goddess Durga.

Warm Blessings, sweet greetings, to you all on Navratas.

Navratri is here with a festive atmosphere, f eel the spirit and have fun, As all the family celebrates as one. Happy Navratri to you!

Wishing you a very happy and vibrant New Year and auspicious Navratras.

Blessings, greetings, sweet, joyful, loving energy to you all. Happy Navratri!

