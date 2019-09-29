Happy Navratri 2019: The Great Indian Festival of Navratri is going to start from today, on September 29, Sunday, 2019. In this festival, Goddess Durga is worshipped by all the devotees.

Happy Navratri 2019: The festival of Navratri is going to stary from today on September 29, 2019. It is celebrated to mark the victory of Goddess Durga over evil. While India celebrates the nine-day festival with great enthusiasm and zest. The stories and the reason to celebrate Navratri differ from region to region in India due to diversity. Eastern and north-eastern states celebrate Navratri by worshiping goddess Durga, on the other hand, northern states and western states celebrate the festival of Navratri to mark the nine days as a victory of Lord Rama over Ravana. Ramlila is organized at various places at the time of Navrati and on the day of Dashmi or Vijay Dashmi or Dussehra, Ravana was killed by Lord Rama and the day is celebrated with a lot of enthusiasm in India every year.

Here are some Navratri wishes, quotes, SMS, messages, wallpapers, GIFs, WhatsApp status in gujarati in order to wish your loved ones: