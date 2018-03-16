Chaitra Navratri falling in the month of March or April. The auspicious 9-day festival will start from March 18 this year. From performing aarti to worshipping 8 girls on the 8th or 9th day of Navratri, people fast for nine days and chant mantras to seek Maa Durga’s blessings. Take a look at Happy Navratri messages and wishes in advance for 2018: WhatsApp messages, Chaitra Navratri wishes and greetings, SMS, Facebook posts to wish everyone.

One of the ancient and popular festivals of Hindu religion, Navratri is thoroughly celebrated in India. It is lauded twice a year with Chaitra Navratri falling in the month of March or April and Sharad Navratri falling in the month of September or October. Navrati itself means worshipping nine incarnations of Goddess Durga. From performing aarti to worshipping 8 girls on the 8th or 9th day of Navratri, people fast for nine days and chant mantras to seek Maa Durga’s blessings.

Navratri is one of the auspicious day and a perfect way to spend quality time with family. So, if you are planning to make your family and friends feel special this Navratri, make sure you send Happy Navratri messages and wishes in advance for 2018: WhatsApp messages, Chaitra Navratri wishes and greetings, SMS, Facebook posts to wish everyone. Not just this, you can also get tiny gifts as a token of love for them.

May the brightness of Navratri

Fill your days with cheer

May all your dreams come true

During Navratri and all through the year

Hum ko tha intajaar wo ghadi aa gayi,

Hokar sing per sawaar Mata Rani aa gai

Hogi ab man ki har muraad puri,

Hrne ab ssare dukh Mata dwaar aa gayi.

Lakshmi ka Hath ho,

Saraswati ka Sath ho,

Ganesh ka niwas ho,

Aur maa durga ke ashirwad

Se Aapke jeevan mai

prakash hi prakash ho.

Jagat paalan haar hain Maa,

Mukti ka dham hain Maa.

Hamari bakti ke adhar hai Maa,

Hum sabki raksha ki avatar hai Maa.

N-navchetna

A-akhand jyoti

V-vighna nashak

R-rajrajeswari

A-anand dayi

T-trikal drasti

R-rakshan krti

A-anandmayi

navratri ki shubhkamna.

