Chaitra Navratri is one of the most celebrated Navaratri after Sharada Navratri in the Indian sub-continent. The Bengali's celebrate this in a span of nine days and nine nights. After fasting for eight to nine days, on the last day of the festival, Bengali people invite young girls to their houses, where they wash their feet as a mark of respect, and then offer food to them.

Navratri, the nine days and nine nights festival is celebrated four times in India. Out of the four, Sharada Navratri, Vasanta Navaratri, Magha Navaratri and Ashada Navaratri the former two are the most prominent and widely celebrated festival in the country. Sharada Navratri is observed in the name of the divine goddess Durga and falls at the same time eastern and northeastern states of India, the Durga Puja is synonymous with Navratri. Chaitra Navratri is dedicated to the nine forms of Shakti (Mother Goddess).

Chaitra Navratri is celebrated in the last month of the Bengali calendar and its name has been derived as it falls during the lunar month of Chaitra. The Chaitra Navaratri culminates in Rama Navami on the ninth day of Chaitra. People celebrate this glorious festival in different ways throughout the Indian subcontinent. Navaratri is the biggest festival of the Bengalis in the country. All temples are decorated with flowers and the goddess is adorned with ornaments.

Shiuli Phuler gandhe keno udas holo mon,

Subhra sital kasher sobhay juralo du nayan,

Agamonir barta boye bajche dhaker sur,

Sharodiyar dingulo hok ananda madhur.

Subho Durga Puja 2018 !

Dhaker awaz dhai kur kur

Sona jay oi agomoni sur

Mayer ebar asar pala

Suru holo mozar khela

Tai niye ai sukhi mon

Janay agam avinandan

Suvo panchami.

Happy Navratri 2018 !!

Himer paras lage prane

Sharodiyar agomone

agamonir khabor peye

boner pakhi utlo geye

sishirveja notun bhore

ma asche aalo kore. Happy Durga Ashtami Puja 2018 !!

D=debir agomone,

U=uthsober mejaje,

R= rag,oviman baad diye,

G=ghure berano, A=ar

P=pran vore anondor,

U=utsabe,

J=jomiye,

A=adda mara.

etai bangalir DURGA PUJA.

