This year Chaitra Navratri will be celebrated from March 18 and will continue till March 26. In this festival, Goddess Durga is worshipped on all 9 days. All the 9 days have a special significance for all those who celebrate this festival. During this festival, some keep fast for entire 9 days and some prefer doing the same for the first and last day of the festival.

They make sure they worship 8 girls on the eighth and ninth day of the festival

The 9-day Navratri festival is celebrated twice in a year. They are popularly known as Chaitra Navratri and Sharadia Navratri. In the month of March, Chaitra Navratri is celebrated with utmost fervour. It will begin from March 18 and will continue till March 26. In this festival, Goddess Durga is worshipped on all 9 days. All the 9 days have a special significance for all those who celebrate this festival, Devotees offer prayer to the Goddess Durga on each day. People avoid garlic, onions, consumption of meat and certain kinds of spices during this auspicious festival.

Chaitra Navratri is mainly celebrated in the Northern part of the country but is celebrated as Gudi Padwa in Maharashtra. On this religious festival, if you are away from your friends, family and loved ones, make sure you share some these messages, SMS, quotes and facebook post. They include:

Happy Navratri messages and wishes in English for 2018 SMS

May Goddess Durga protect you from all the problems in life. This Navratri may there only be happiness in your life. Wishing you a happy Navratri!

May Mata bless you

On this auspicious day of Navratri,

And may on this festive season dhan,

Yash and samriddhi come your way

N = Nav Chetna

A = Akhand Jyoti

V = Vighna Nashak

R = Ratjageshwari

A = Anand Dayi

T = Trikal Darshi

R = Rakhan Karti

A = Anand Mayi Maa

May Nav Durga bless you always.

Have a glorious Navratri!

Hope this navratri finds you and your dear ones, being blessed by the goddess with joy and prosperity and good tidings to last forever!

Dancing to the tunes of captivating rhythmic beats. Men and women with dandias in hands. Celebrating navratri with zest and euphoria. Hope you enjoy nine days of festivity.

Happy Navratri messages and wishes in English for 2018 WhatsApp messages

May your celebration of navratri brings you all the best things to you!

May this festive season fill your life with happiness and laughter!

Jai Mata Di Bole, Keman Ka Kapat Khol Ke, Bolo Jai Jai Kara, Jai Mata Di, Jai Matadi. Happy Navratri!

Busy for next nine days. Time for festivities. Happy Navratri!

Nine days of festival haul. Nine days of navratri celebrations.

May goddess durga give you strength to practice abstinence through practice!

Happy Navratri messages and wishes in English for 2018 Facebook post

