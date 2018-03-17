Navratri is celebrated in a grand manner in Gujarat the state of Gujarat. People across the country come to enjoy the traditional Garba and Dandiya dance and take part in it. There are two main Navratri festivals one of which is Chaitra Navratri and the other one is Sharada Navratri observed in the eastern part of India widely.

Chaitra Navratri in India will begin on March 18 this year. In Western India especially in Gujarat people celebrate the festival with the famous Garba and Dandiya dance. Navratri Festival Celebrations are even organized by Government of Gujarat to mark the Navratri Festival. Chaitra Navratri marks the transition between spring seasons to summer. People from different parts of India as well as abroad come to participate in the nine-day celebration. Devotees believe that the fast during the span of 9 days helps bring peace and prosperity.

After fasting for eight to nine days, on the last day of the festival, people invite young girls to their houses. Devotees serve them with delicacies and they wash the young girls’ feet as a mark of respect. Moreover, the Chaitra Navaratri culminates in Rama Navami on the ninth day of Chaitra month. Chaitra Navratri is celebrated after Holi every year and during Chaitra Shukla Paksha. Also, this Navaratri would be celebrated until March 26 of this month. People in different places celebrate this festival in a number of ways across the country.

ALSO READ: Happy Navratri messages and wishes in Bengali for 2018: WhatsApp messages, Chaitra Navratri wishes and greetings, SMS, Facebook posts to wish everyone

Durga Mata Ne Vinti Karu Chhu Ke,

Aapna Jivan Ma Sukh-Santi Chhalkavi Deh.

Aapni Darek Echhaoh Jaldi Thi Purn Kari De.

Navrati Parv Ni Aapne Dhero Shubh-Kamnao.

Aapi Sako To Aapni Dosti Magu Chu,

Dil Thi Dil No Sahkar Magu Chu,

Fikar Na Karo Dosti Per Jaan Lutavi Dais,

Rokdo Vyavhar Che Kya, Udhar Mangu Chu.

Happy Navratri 2018

Aa Navratri Utsav Ni Jem Aapnu

Jivan Pan Shukho Thi Chhalkae

Jay Eva Mara Aashirvad

Maa Durga Sau Nu Bhalu Kare..

Navrati Parv Ni Aapne Dhero Shubh-Kamnao

Happy Navratri 2018 !!

2018 Navratri Messages in Marathi Language for Whatsapp

Navratrichya mangal samayi

Devi tumhala sukh,

samrudhhi ani aishwarya

pradan karo…

tumachya sarv manokamana

purn hovo…

hi devila prarthana…

Subh Navratri…

Amba matache nau roopa tumhala kirti, prasidhhi, aarogya, dhan, sikshan, sukh, samruddhi, bhakti ani shakti devo.

Jay Amba Mata

ALSO READ: Chaitra Navratri 2018: Date, Time, Significance and Puja Vidhi for Navratri 2018 after Holi