Falling during the month of March and April, Chaitra Navratri is one of the most important Navratri of Hindu religion. This year the nine-day festival will be celebrated from March 18. Simply grab your phone and wish Happy Navratri messages and wishes in Hindi for 2018: WhatsApp messages, Chaitra Navratri wishes and greetings, SMS, Facebook posts to wish everyone.

Falling during the month of March or April, this year Chaitra Navratri will be celebrated from March 18. The nine-day festival is lauded to seek the special blessings of Goddess Durga. Nine incarnations of Maa Durga are worshipped by the devotees. Some keep fast for entire 9 days and some prefer doing the same for the first and last day of the festival. They make sure they worship 8 girls on the eighth and ninth day of the festival.

If you are putting up in another city or nation but want to make your family and friends feel special and loved, simply grab your phone and sent them Happy Navratri messages and wishes in Hindi for 2018: WhatsApp messages, Chaitra Navratri wishes and greetings, SMS, Facebook posts from our collection of Happy Navratri 2018. Not just this you can also send them gifts as a token of love or pay a surprise visit. Don’t forget to visit the nearest Maa Durga temple.

पग-पग में फूल खिले, ख़ुशी आप सबको इतनी मिले,

कभी न हो दुखों का सामना, यही है इस नवरात्रि शुभकामना हमारी…!

देवी के कदम आपके घर में आयें. आप खुशहाली से नहायें,

परेशानिया आपसे आँखें चुराएँ, मंगल नवरात्रे हो हमेशा आपके…

जगत पालनहार है माँ, मुक्ति का धाम है माँ,

हमारी भक्ति का आधार है माँ, सबकी रक्षा की अवतार है माँ..

जिसका हमको था इंतजार आखिर वो घड़ी आ गई,

होकर सिंह पर सवार माता रानी सबके घर आ गई,

होगी अब हर मन की हर मुराद पूरी,

हरने सारे दुख माता अपने द्वार आ गई..!

सजा हे दरबार, एक ज्योति जगमगाई है,

सुना हे नवरात्रि का त्योहार आया हैं,

वो देखो मंदिर में मेरी माता मुस्करायी है… जय माँ दुर्गा..

