Falling in the month of March and April, Chaitra Navratri is thoroughly celebrated in the states of India. This year Chaitra Navratri will be lauded from March 18. During the nine-day festival, nine incarnations of Maa Durga are worshipped.

Chaitra Navratri in India will be celebrated from March 18 this year. Falling in the month of March and April, the festival is thoroughly celebrated amongst Indians from all across the world. Chaitra Navratri marks the transition between spring seasons to summer. After fasting for eight to nine days, on the last day of the festival, people invite young girls to their houses. Devotees serve them with delicacies and they wash the young girls’ feet as a mark of respect.

Not just that you can also pay them a surprise visit with gifts as a token of love. Don't forget to worship 8 girls on the eighth or ninth day of the Navratri.

Here are some best WhatsApp messages in Kannada, Chaitra Navratri wishes and greetings, SMS, Facebook posts and status to wish Happy Navratri:

“या देवी सर्वभूतेषु

शक्तिरूपेण संस्थिता।

नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमो नम:।।”

“Symbol of Strength, Motherhood and Love, Maa Durga Heartfelt Wishes on this Navratri. Happy Navratri 2016″

“जगत पालन हार है माँ

मुक्ति का धाम है माँ!

हमारी भक्ति के आधार है माँ,

हम सब की रक्षा की अवतार है माँ।

!! जय माता दी !!”

“Jai Maa Ambe!

Jai Maa Jagdambe!

Jai Maa Bhawani!

Jai Maa Sheetla!

Jai Maa Vaishno!

Jai Maa Chandi!

Mata Rani meri aur apki manokamna puri karey

Jai Mata di!”

