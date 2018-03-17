Chaitra Navratri falls in the month of March and April every year. Lauded for nine days and nine nights, it is one of the most important Hindu festivals. As per Hindu mythology, the nine days mean the nine incarnations of Maa Durga. Maa Shailaputri, Brahmcharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmunda, Skandmata, Katyayani, Kalratri, Mahagauri, Sidhidatri are worshipped during the harvest festival. This year the auspicious festival which falls during the lunar month of Chaitra will start from March 18.
People from across the world celebrating the festival makes sure they keep fast and worship 8 girls on the 8th or 9th day. If you are planning to celebrate the day but are putting up in another city or town, make sure you take a look at our latest collection of Happy Navratri messages and wishes in Marathi for 2018: WhatsApp messages, Chaitra Navratri wishes and greetings, SMS, Facebook posts to wish everyone this Navratri.
“आंबा मताचे नऊ रूप तुम्हाला
कीर्ती , प्रसिद्धी , आरोग्य ,
धन , शिक्षण ,
सुख , समृद्धी ,
भक्ती आणि शक्ती देवो .
जय आंबा माता
हैप्पी नवरात्री 2018”
“लक्ष्मी का हाथ हो ,सरस्वती का साथ हो ,गणेश का निवास हो ,
और माँ दुर्गा के
आशीर्वाद से आपके जीवन माई प्रकाश हि प्रकाश हो ….
‘हैप्पी नवरात्री 2018”
“प्यार का तारण उपहार हो ,खुशियो का नजराणा बेसुमार हो ,
ना राहे कोई गं का
एहसास ; ऐसा नवरात्र उत्सव इस साल हो ..
हैप्पी नवरात्री 2018”
“Sarva mangala maangalye shive sarvaartha saadhike
Sharanye trayambake Gauri
Narayani namosthute”
ALSO READ: Without imperfection, neither you nor I would exist: Top 10 inspirational quotes from legendary Stephen Hawking