This Navratri make sure you wish you near and dear ones by sharing our collection of Happy Navratri messages and wishes in Marathi for 2018: WhatsApp messages, Chaitra Navratri wishes and greetings, SMS, Facebook posts to make them feel special and loved. Navratri is usually celebrated four times a year but two of them are the most important. Chaitra Navratri will start from March 18, 2018.

Chaitra Navratri falls in the month of March and April every year. Lauded for nine days and nine nights, it is one of the most important Hindu festivals. As per Hindu mythology, the nine days mean the nine incarnations of Maa Durga. Maa Shailaputri, Brahmcharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmunda, Skandmata, Katyayani, Kalratri, Mahagauri, Sidhidatri are worshipped during the harvest festival. This year the auspicious festival which falls during the lunar month of Chaitra will start from March 18.

People from across the world celebrating the festival makes sure they keep fast and worship 8 girls on the 8th or 9th day. If you are planning to celebrate the day but are putting up in another city or town, make sure you take a look at our latest collection of Happy Navratri messages and wishes in Marathi for 2018: WhatsApp messages, Chaitra Navratri wishes and greetings, SMS, Facebook posts to wish everyone this Navratri.

“आंबा मताचे नऊ रूप तुम्हाला

कीर्ती , प्रसिद्धी , आरोग्य ,

धन , शिक्षण ,

सुख , समृद्धी ,

भक्ती आणि शक्ती देवो .

जय आंबा माता

हैप्पी नवरात्री 2018”

“लक्ष्मी का हाथ हो ,सरस्वती का साथ हो ,गणेश का निवास हो ,

और माँ दुर्गा के

आशीर्वाद से आपके जीवन माई प्रकाश हि प्रकाश हो ….

‘हैप्पी नवरात्री 2018”

“प्यार का तारण उपहार हो ,खुशियो का नजराणा बेसुमार हो ,

ना राहे कोई गं का

एहसास ; ऐसा नवरात्र उत्सव इस साल हो ..

हैप्पी नवरात्री 2018”

“Sarva mangala maangalye shive sarvaartha saadhike

Sharanye trayambake Gauri

Narayani namosthute”

