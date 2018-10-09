Happy Navratri wishes and messages in Marathi: Navratri is one of the most auspicious, enchanting and live festivals that marks the beginning of the festive season in India. Navratri is a 9-day long festival during which people offer their prayers to nine avatars of Goddess Durga. Every day is a special day during the 9-day Navratri period when devotees observe fasting and do not eat regular food during this period.

In this age of technology, people send Navratri wishes using different social media applications like Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp and others to their friends, family and loved ones. Devotees use special GIF messages, WhatsApp status, quotes, devotional messages to spread a positive message in the society which are also available in different regional languages.

During the Navratri period, people indulge in community dancing which is known as Garba. Especially in the state of Gujarat, Navratri is one of the most awaited festivals when people organise Garba dance festivals and dance to the tunes of enchanting Bollywood songs remixed in Garba style and enjoy the festive season in full spirits.

Here is a collection of Happy Navratri wishes in messages in Marathi to wish your loved ones, friends, family members on WhatsApp using GIF photos, wallpapers, quotes, greetings, SMS and Facebook posts

आजपासून सुरू होणा-या नवरात्र ऊत्सवाच्या

तुम्हाला व तुमच्या कुटुंबियांना हार्दिक शुभेच्छा…

नवरात्रीच्या मंगल समयी

देवी तुम्हाला सुख, समृद्धि आणि

ऐश्वर्य प्रदान करो…

तुमच्या सर्व मनोकामना

पूर्ण होवो…

हीच देवीला प्रार्थना…

शुभ नवरात्री!

आजपासून सुरू होणा-या नवरात्र ऊत्सवाच्या

तुम्हाला व तुमच्या कुटुंबियांना हार्दिक शुभेच्छा…

शक्तीची देवता असलेली अंबे माता आपणा सर्वांना सुख,समृद्धी

व यशप्राप्तीसाठी आशीर्वाद देवो हीच अंबे मातेच्या चरणी नम्र प्रार्थना…

*||अंबे माता की जय||*

