Parsi New Year, also known as ‘Navroz’ is celebrated by the Parsi and Irani community to usher in the beginning of the new year, as per Iranian Calendar. This year, Navroz falls on Sunday, August 16. Navroz literally signifies new day, wherein ‘Nav’ means new and ‘Roz’ means ‘day’.

Navroz holds a large significance in the Parsi community, they place greta value on a day, and believe that the dawn of a new day allows one to cleanse themselves of their previous sins and misdeeds, and to begin anew. Navroz seeks to emphasise the values of oneness, peace, and togetherness. The day involves elaborate feasts and celebrations.

The Parsi community in India follows the Shahenshahi Calendar, which celebrates Navroz in August, as it does not take into account the factor of leap years. Its also known as Jamshed-i-Navroz, as Parsis believe that the holy king, Jamshed saved the world from impending doom and gave birth to a new day, Navroz.

Many families also engage in charity and pay alms on the occasion of Navroz. Aside from this, decadent and extravagant ‘Bhonu’ feasts are prepared in Parsi homes.

Due to Covid-19, celebrations of Nowruz in 2020 will obviously be muted and low-key. If you are unable to go outside or visit your relatives, sending them some love-filled wishes and greetings can definitely make their day. Virtual celebrations can help you spread the festive joy as well.

Here re some of the best wishes and images you can share with your loved ones to celebrate this occasion.

Wishes and messages to share with your loved ones



“May this Navroz bring along brighter days for you….. May you enjoy this occasion with memorable celebrations…..Wishing you Navroz Mubarak!!!”

“Happy Parsi New Year and Navroz Mubarak”



“May God paint the canvas of your life with the most beautiful colours, peace, luck, success & joy.

Wish you and your family a very Happy Navroz!”

“Wish your dear ones with best of Parsi New Year wishes messages that promise to fill their lives with happiness in this fresh year!!!”

“May the glory of King spread all over,

May Lord praise us in galore,

Let’s pray for happiness and prosperity…

May this Parsi New Year give us Happiness.

Happy Navroz”

“In harmony with the new and fresh birth of the motherland and nature,

we the Iranians wish and greet each and every one Navroz Mubarak!”



“May this year is the beginning of many new things for you to make it a memorable one….. Wishing a very Happy and blessed Parsi New Year to you.”



“May this Parsi New Year give us Happiness.

Lasting ever and ever! Happy New Year!

Like birds, let us leave behind what we don’t need to carry.”

“May your life be an example for many.

Wishing you a year filled with joy and happiness.

Happy Navroz!”

“Subah ho ya shaam, din ho ya raat, hum nahi bhulenge aapse kehna aaj hai Jamshedi Navroz. Dua hai ki yeh din aapka khaas ho. Mubarak Navroz!”

