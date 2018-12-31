A very warm Happy New Year in advance to all our readers! The year 2018 has now gone with only a few hours remaining for the next new and fresh 365 days in stock. Here are some hearty 'Happy New Year' wishes quotes, messages, WhatsApp status, wallpaper, theme and images that can help you kickstart a new conversation with your loved ones in the new year:

A very warm Happy New Year in advance to all our readers! The year 2018 has now gone with only a few hours remaining for the next new and fresh 365 days in stock. This is the time of the year for introspection, what did we do and what we missed. In this modern day world when everybody is in a hurry, this is the time to make some room for your loved ones, your family members, relatives and friends.

Every New year people also make resolutions, and today is the day to see if you got what you desired at the starting of the month. If for some reason you, couldn’t then time to make a strategy for the new year at hand. However, sometimes we lose touch with people in this rat race called life. We tend to forget those who helped us to get over the hard times in our life.

Well, there’s no qualms now, it’s time to sort things out. Here are some hearty ‘Happy New Year’ wishes quotes, messages, WhatsApp status, wallpaper, theme and images that can help you kickstart a new conversation with your loved ones in the new year: