Happy New Year 2020 quotes, wishes, messages, SMS, greetings in English: The year 2019 is about to end and everyone has geared up to welcome upcoming New Year 2020. Here are some quotes, wishes, messages, SMS, greetings in English that you can send to your family and friends.

Happy New Year 2020 quotes, wishes, messages, SMS, greetings in English: New Year is around the corner and people across the world are excited about this grand celebration. This year comes with new hopes, opportunities, and happiness for people. Everyone has their unique plans to celebrate this day. On this day people convey their love and wishes to their friends and family through various quotes, wishes, messages, SMS, and greetings.

New Year 2020 is celebrated with immense happiness as this celebration is not limited to any religion or any specific community. people across the country celebrate this new beginning with utmost best wishes and expectations. People make various resolutions for the upcoming year and try to go by them throughout the year.

Here are some unique quotes, wishes, messages, SMS, greetings that you can share with your loved ones and wish them a very happy new year.

“As we step into another year I’d like to thank you for lifting me up every time when I am down and encouraging me to move forward. Have a beautiful year!”

“I wish you to look forward to the upcoming year with confidence and courage, giving wings to your dreams! Live your life to the fullest extent, Happy New Year!”

“Since we are going to enter into a new year, I would like to tell you all that it is only because of you guys that I am living my life to its fullest. I wish you all a Happy New Year”

“The beginning of the year sets the tone of its run, that’s why I wish you to spend New Year’s night in the company of the loved ones and plunge into the atmosphere of joy and happiness for the whole year. Happy holiday!”

“Wishing a very Happy New Year to the one who adds sunshine to our family.”

“We’ve been good friends for so many years and I really hope that our wonderful friendship will last even longer. Wish you to have a lot of great events in the coming year!”

“Before the calendar turns a new leaf over, let me take a quiet moment out to wish a wonderful and happy New Year”

“I love you not because of anything you have but because of something that I feel when I am near you. Happy New Year dear love”

“Just when I think that it is impossible to love anymore, you prove me wrong. Wishing you a very happy New Year”

“I am feeling proud to have you as my husband and this is the best day of my life. Happy New Year to you my dear”

“Happy New Year! A wonderful and marvelous start of another beautiful and exciting year would not have been possible without your support and love”

“Happy 2020, it is just because of you that today I have the courage to walk the less-traveled paths, love sometimes can act in strange ways”

“I am pretty confident that you will continue to be the most important part of my life in 2020 & the rest of my lifetime. As we’ve stepped into another year, my love is becoming much stronger for you. Thank you for always being there by my side”

“Season’s Greetings and all the very best. Our company has really experienced many a test. With this New Year comes new hopes and dreams. So many more opportunities for our motivated team. Let’s take a minute or two to reflect and make this brand New Year the very best yet.”

“As the year draws to an end. I want to wish you the very best, my business partner and treasured friend. This year was a challenge, but we made headway. All our clients know we are here to stay.”

“The New Year is coming and we’re getting excited. Because the year passing was so good while it lasted. This New Year of business will be even better, I feel. And we’ll keep on serving up those wonderful deals.”

“As we are all waiting for a New Year with hope, I am thanking you for the opportunities you have given to us and wish a better New Year for you and your business, happy New Year!”

“It is a pleasure doing business with you, thank you for all the trust and work on us, we are looking forward to a new year filled with plenty of work and opportunities from you, once again wishing you a Happy and Prosperous New year!”

“We are really grateful to you for every work you have awarded to me and my company, working for you has been fun, we hope for more work and opportunities from you, thank you and a happy New Year!”

“May the coming year be even more sweet and enjoyable than the previous years. Thank you for making my life so joyful and for bringing so much sunshine into it”

“You had made my life complete and the coming years bring a lot of opportunities to enjoy life. Have a promising upcoming year, my love!”

“I’ll always cherish the awesome memories that we have shared in the previous year, the weird stuff that we’ve done together, the mischievous acts we have carried out and the love and affection you have given me”

“When I take a look back at the previous year, I will always admire and remember the sweet moments and memories that we’ve shared and I am sure that 2020 will turn more of them with you by my side”

“Being your girlfriend is having an adventure every day. You fulfill my life with the everlasting light of your kindness, tenderness, and originality, and I pray for this magic to last forever. Let’s spend the next year with each other and build our future together. Happy New Year, sweetheart”

“Dear darling, you make my heart beat faster, you make my eyes shine brighter, you make my cheeks look rosy, and I can’t stop myself from smiling when I see you. I want to wake up next to you every day of the next year. Wishing you the best of joy and happiness, have a marvelous New Year”