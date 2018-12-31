Happy New Year Shayari in English 2019: The holiday season is for everybody to cheer up and enjoy and today on the occasion of New Year's Eve, everyone is expecting a house party with friends and family. It's to sit with friends and family to remember the happenings of the year 2018 which has gone in a flash. Here are the wishes, status, wallpapers and quotes for the New Year of 2019.

The holiday season is around the corner and everyone is going to their hometowns and visiting new places with family and friends. The holiday season is for everybody to cheer up and enjoy and today on the occasion of New Year’s Eve, everyone is expecting a house party with friends and family. It’s to sit with friends and family to remember the happenings of the year 2018 which has gone in a flash. As we prepare to bid farewell for 2018, here are some wallpapers for 2019, Happy New Year wishes quotes, messages, WhatsApp status, wallpaper, theme and images to kick-start your new year with a smile and good heart.

Quotes



“A New Year has tiptoed in.

Let’s go forward to meet it.

Let’s welcome the 365 days it brings.

Let’s live well with love in our hearts towards God and all people.

Let’s walk through its corridors with praise songs on our lips”

“Years come, and Years go,

but our friendship has stood the test of time,

wishing you the best in this upcoming year.”

“Every New Year people get you some presents but your best present you get never changes,

Your own existence! It is also your best present to others!”

“Wishing you and your family good health, happiness,

success and prosperity in the coming year!

Have a great start to a great year!”

“Every end marks a new beginning.

Keep your spirits and determination unshaken,

and you shall always walk the glory road.

With courage, faith and great effort,

you shall achieve everything you desire.

I wish you a very Happy New Year.”

“When you look straight into my eyes,

I melt. Please do that more often

in 2019.

Happy New Year 2019!”

“Sincere Wishes Of Joy And Your Family

The Hope Of Christmas With New Year’S Inspiration

For A Fantastic New Year.”

“This New Year I wish that God showers you with His choicest Blessings, Fate never takes you

for a bumpy ride, Cupid strikes you with his sweetest arrow, Lady Luck bestows upon you

health and wealth, your Guardian Angel keeps your mind alert and bright.”

Before the calendar turns a new leaf over before the social networking sites get flooded

with messages, before the mobile networks get congested, let me take a quiet moment out

to wish you a wonderful, happy, healthy and prosperous New Year!

“The New Year lies ahead

With books to be read,

And adventures to be led.

May you find fulfilment and joy

All year long!”

Status for the New Year 2019

“On the way to success, the rule is, always to look ahead. May you reach your destination. May your journey be outstanding. Happy New Year.”

“May God bring to you Warmth of love and a light to guide your path towards a positive destination. Happy New Year!”

“May every day of yours be converted with lots of happiness and love. Happy New Year.”

“May the upcoming year bring more delight to you than last year. May you have an incredible year. Happy New Year.”

“Wishing you 12 months of pleasure, 52 weeks of exciting, 365 days of laughter, 8760 hours of good luck, 525600 mints of joy, and 31536000 seconds of success. Happy New Year 2019.”

“We have many reasons to celebrate the New Year but the most important among all is to improve our lives, happy New Year.”

“This New Year 2019 maintains the zeal and faith that we will achieve what we set out. Have a new year full of successes.”

“Happy New Year to all of you! I hope you have great days ahead and the daring to carry out his plans to accompany them.”

Wallpapers





Read More