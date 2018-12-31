Happy New Year Shayari in Marathi 2019: One of the most happening party seasons, the New year week is here and 2019 is knocking our doors. With the utmost excitement and pleasure, the people are ready to welcome the brand new year in all positive vibes. The countdown has already started and the world is all set to enter a new year with a new vibe.

As we are stepping into a new start, 2019, with your friends, family, relatives and colleagues a very happy new year in your own languages. Wishing people in their mother tongue makes it even more warm and happy. To help you into that, here is a list of best wishes of New Year 2019 in the Marathi language. Take a look!

Naveen varsh aapnans sukh samadhanache,

Aanandache, aishwarya, aarogyache javo.

Naveen varshat aaple jeevan aanadmaye,

Sukhmaye hove, aashi shricharni prarthana.

Happy New Year 2019 in Marathi

पुन्हा एक नवीन वर्ष, पुन्हा एक नवी आशा,

तुमच्या कर्तॄत्वाला पुन्हा लाभो एक नवी दिशा,

नवी स्वप्ने, नवी क्षितीजे, सोबत माझ्या नव्या शुभेच्छा…

“नविन वर्ष आपणांस सुखाचे, समाधानाचे, ऐश्वर्याचे, आनंदाचे, आरोग्याचे जावो…!

येत्या नविन वर्षात आपले जीवन आनंदमय आणि सुखमय होवो, हीच ईश्वरचरणी प्रार्थना. नववर्षाभिनंदन !

Dakhavun Gat Varshala Paath

Chalu Bhavishyachi Vaat

Karuni Sundar That-Mat

Ali Navi Soneri Pahat

Navin Varshachya Shubhechha 2019

Shant niwant shishir sarala,

Salsalata Hirva vasant alla.

Kokilechya suravatee sobat,

Chaitra ‘Padva’ dari alla.

Navin Varshabhinandan

नवीन वर्षाच्या शुभेच्छा”

