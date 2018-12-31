Happy New Year Shayari in Punjabi 2019: On the special occasion of New year 2019, wish your loved ones, friends, family, colleagues with the most fun and happy Punjabi Shayari. The most happening festive season of the year, the new year celebration has already started. With great zeal and fervour, people welcome the new year.

Happy New Year Shayari in Punjabi 2019: On the special occasion of New year 2019, wish your loved ones, friends, family, colleagues with the most fun and happy Punjabi Shayari. The most happening festive season of the year, the new year celebration has already started. With great zeal and fervour, people welcome the new year.

As 2019 is about to knock our doors, its time to wish our family members, friends and colleagues a very happy new year in our very own languages. The countdown has already started and people are gearing up to start the celebrations in a fresh mood. While all the new year messages are already flooding the internet, we have churned out the best of them for you in the Punjabi language.

These heartwarming Shayari messages will surely make your loved ones smile!

Happy New Year 2019

Vekhi Meri Yaari 366 Din Pehlan Baazi Maari…

Sare Kam Rabb Di Rza Wich Howan,

Gareeb Wichare Amiraan Hathon Ijjatan Na Khowan,

Sadkaan Te Mazloom Vichare Bhukhe Na Sowan,

Desh Mere Wich Rahe Aman-Shanti, Bas Kade Dange Na Howan,

Sab Di Soch Di “Amrindera” Ve Oh Raftaar Wadha Deve,

Saal Nawa Rabb Karke Sab Wich Pyaar Wadha Deve

Gulab de phulla da guldasta mubarak,

Tene nave saal te nava rasta mubarak,

Nave session te school da basta mubarak,

Nave saal di swer da nashta mubarak,

Hor das ki likhan yaar tenu aun wala nava saal mubarak.

Happy new year 2019

Nava saal liyave khushiyan hazaar,

Mile apnya da pyar,

2014 nu kehdo sat shri akaal,

2015 da karo swagat pyar naal.

Happy new year 2015

