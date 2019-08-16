Happy Parsi New Year 2019 Wishes, Navroz Mubarak Images, Quotes, Greetings, SMS, Whatsapp Status and Facebook Messages: Parsi New Year aka Navroz is celebrated worldwide that falls in August. This year it is celebrated on August 17, here are some Navroz Mubarak Images, Quotes, Greetings, SMS, Whatsapp Status and Facebook Messages.

Happy Parsi New Year 2019 Wishes, Navroz Mubarak Images, Quotes, Greetings, SMS, Whatsapp Status and Facebook Messages: The Parsi New Year is celebrated worldwide in August, though it has no particular date, it falls on August 17 as per the Parsi calendar. It is named after Jamshed, the king of Persia, who began the Persian calendar, hence it is called Jamshedi Navroz, which means Jamshedi New Day. This festival is also called Pateti.

The Parsis, who followed Zoroastrianism, left Iran on the advent of Islam. To celebrate the Jamshedi Navroz, Parsis wear new clothes, decorate their houses, exchange gifts and greet each other. People make rangolis, prepare delicious repast, dance and enjoy the occasion. It is different from the Nowruz/Navroz celebrated on the first day of Spring, mostly March 21, which is celebrated in Iran as per a different calendar.

In India, Parsis may be a minority but are predominantly settled in Mumbai and Gujarat. The community has provided India with generations of business leaders and inventive entrepreneurs, from the Tatas to the Godrejs. The number of Zoroastrians in the world is estimated to be approximately 2.6 million.

People enjoy cultural ceremonies, wear their cultural costumes, enlighten the streets and enjoy the festive vibes with each other. The day is important for them as it brings optimistic vibes for a new beginning.

