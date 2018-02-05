Happy Promise Day 2018: The day of promise February 11, when every couple creates a different vision for their relationship and promises each other to make their relation more strong and longlasting. The whole scenario is full of promises, and commitments and of being loyal faithfull to each other.These promises make the couple responsible and accountable to make the relationship sustainable.

Since the day of love and promise is near to come, every lovebird is preparing promise and the expectancies to their loved one. It gives the feeling of trust and compassion while making such selfless promises to each other, it comprises of loving each other for the rest of their lives. Promise day is celebrated on 11th of February, it rejuvenates the feeling of gentleness and cherishing moments which enhances and adds the unique flavour their relationship.

Here the couple promises each other to bring innovation to the love life and many other things, promises make the person responsible and accountable which is the solid point of the relationship. There is cute list of promises that a couple makes to each other it encompasses of, whenever you have any problem I will be there for you and would never leave you alone, No matter what I will always keep you happy, I will always be honest and loyal to you, I will you more with each passing day, I promise to keep my phone without a password, because I don’t have anything to hide from my love, will always reach on time just to spend my day with you, After every fight will accept that the mistake was mine and not yours, I promise to let the past and not ask you about your ex and I will not even mention mine unless you ask, Neither drink or smoke, Remember important days which include marriage anniversary, birthdays, propose day and many more, will never lie to you or try to anything from you, will never look at any other girl apart from you, will never text or call while driving, will always respect your family, I will always treat you like an angel and never ever break your heart,

There are many other days followed by the rose day and many others and each of these days have their own speciality. while making any of the commitment the couple nor just speaks but promises to act upon the said words to give the relation more legitimacy and to make things last longer, hence to make the results fruitful and adds a pious touch and keeps the relationship pure and the couple on this precious day exchanges gifts and greets each other.