Well, the love is in the air as Valentine’s week has just started. Most of the lovebirds are sharing roses with their beloved and are preparing themselves for the next big day i.e. Propose day. Proposing your girlfriend or boyfriend is not that easier because you need to be precise with what you say and what you do. Most of us face difficulties when it comes to express our love in front of our boyfriend/girlfriend. In the age of technology, there are still things which are hard to be done.

We have come up with a few ideas that might help you to propose your loved one on this Propose day. Gone are the days, when you could just pop the question, it is time to make the moment a memorable one. If you have absolutely no idea how to do it, don't worry, we are here for you.

Here are the 5 ways you can make your beloved feel special this Propose day:

GIF proposal

Well, who doesn’t love GIFs? And, if your boyfriend/girlfriend loves them too, then just use them to propose your beloved. There are a number of graphics available online which can help you in proposing the love of your life. All you need to do is, initiate a conversation and use the perfect GIF.

Pour your heart out with romantic Platte cards

If you are a good writer and aware of the concept of platte cards then just go for it. Write a sensuous message for your loved one and stand outside her house holding the cards and there you go.

Food always helps

If your beloved is a big time foodie, then there is always a way. Cook something and present it in a way that it talks about your feelings. There is always a room for creativity in everything you do.

A romantic date on the terrace

For this one, all you need to do is decorate your house’s terrace. Use comfy lights and make the place a bit romantic to set the perfect moment. After that, wait for the perfect moment and release the question in front of your beloved.

A walk to the stars

This one doesn’t require much. All you need to do is to ask your partner for a walk. While walking under the stars, the universe is providing you with everything that you need to make your partner feel special. So, what else, just go for it, man!