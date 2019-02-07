The month of romance has started and the second day of Valentine week is on its way. Valentine week starts with the Rose Day on which couples gift each other roses and celebrate the day. After that comes the Promise day of valentines week which is the second day and every year it is celebrated on the 8th of February. As the name suggests itself, on propose day, people propose their special ones and tell them how much they feel and care for them. It is one of the best days to woo your special one or your crush and make them a part of your life.

Propose day is one of the most important days of valentines week as many people get committed on this day and share an adorable bond. You should propose someone by pouring all your love and emotions in order to make your crush feel special.

For those people who are a bit confused about how to express their feelings and are trying to find different ways to do so can opt for the easiest mode of doing so. You can use some selected Hindi shayaris, quotes and beautiful images to express your feelings to whomsoever you want to.

Teri zarurt hai zindagi me meri,

Teri chahat hai zindagi me meri,

Kuch na mile to jee lenge

Per tu na mili to nhi chale gi zindagi meri.

Tujhse aitbaar karna hai,

Dilo jaan se pyar karna hai,

Khwahish jada nhi bas itni hai meri

Ki har lamhe me tujhe apna bana ke rakhna hai.

Apni mohabbat se sazana hai tujh ko,

Kitni chahat hai ye batana hai tujhko,

Raahon me bicha ke mohabbat apni

Pyar ke safar pe le jaana hai tujko.

Mere dil ki baat sunlo zara,

Sathi apni raaho ka hume chhun lo zara,

Pyar karnge tumhe har kadam ke sath

Yakeen na ho to tum azama lo zara.

Teri adaaon se pyar hai,

Teri nigahon se pyar hai,

Tere hone se hoti hai zindagi me khushi

Itna tere ehsaas se pyar hai.

Tu aye mere karib tu bataye tujhe,

Sirf tere hone ki kitni chahat hai mujh,

Vaada hai tum ho kar rahe jao gaye sirf hamare

Itna beshumar chahenge tujhe.

