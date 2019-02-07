Happy Propose Day wishes messages 2019 in English: Wishes, HD images, quotes, greetings: Propose day is the second day of the valentines week and is celebrated every year on 8th of February. On this day, people propose their special ones and express all their feelings. People who are at a distance from their special ones can use images, quotes and greetings to reveal their inner feelings.

The week of romance lovers has just started with the Rose Day and the ambience is filled with love and enthusiasm. Valentines week starts with the Rose Day on 7th February, the next day on this list is the proposed day which is celebrated every year on 8th February. As the name says itself, on propose day, young people propose the people whom they admire and want to be in a relationship with. Propose day is one of the most special days on which you can tell the special ones about how much you feel for them and show them how much importance they have in your life. One of the main things which you need to figure out is the place where you want to propose your special one. Here are a few places which can be considered to propose your special ones:

Food outlets: one of her favourite restaurant or a street food hub can be one of the best places to propose your girl.

Rooftops: Rooftops can be one of the most marvellous places to propose your special one. Rooftops have a peaceful ambience and will be one of the most appropriate places to woo your partner.

Lakes: It already sounds so romantic. Wooing your special one at Lakeside can be one of the most romantic proposals ever and will be a memorable one too.

It is not necessary to propose your special one with a lot of gifts, but propose them only if you can give your 100% in the relationship and are ready to handle one.

Those people who are at a distance from their special ones can propose them by using these beautiful quotes, Images and wishes:

I want to be your favourite hello and your hardest goodbye. Happy Propose Day!

How long do you want to be loved? Is forever enough?

Set a place for me in your heart and not in your mind for the mind easily forgets but the heart always remembers. I love you.

I love you, and I will love you until I die, and if there’s a life after that, I’ll love you then.

You’re the only thing that exists in my world. Everything I do just to see a smile on your face.

I Love you. I never wish to be parted from you, from this day on. Be mine.

You’re the one that I wanted to find. I love you. You’re my only reason to stay alive… if that’s what I am.

