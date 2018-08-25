Rakhi 2018 LIVE updates: The festival to mark the relationship between a brother and sister, Raksha Bandhan 2018 will be celebrated across the country on August 26, 2018 i.e tomorrow (Sunday). It's a festival which symbolises the faith of goodwill between a brother and sister.

Rakha Bandhan 2018 LIVE updates: The festival to mark the relationship between a brother and sister, Rakhi will be celebrated across the country on August 26, 2018 i.e tomorrow (Sunday). It’s a festival which symbolises the faith of goodwill between a brother and sister. On this festival, a sister ties a rakhi on her brother’s hand and pray for his wealthy and healthy life. In return, a brother also wishes for her sister’s good life, and gifts them goodies like dresses, chocolates, and other gift items. Rakhi is one of the most auspicious festivals which is celebrated in the Hindu community region. During the festival, either a sister visits her brother’s place vice-versa to celebrate the festival.

10:49 pm The festival is also known as Rakhi Purnima. Breaking the meaning of Raksha Bandhan which is a Sanskrit word, Raksha signifies the protection, care and Bandhan means the eternal bond between a brother and a sister.

10:27 pm The most auspicious time to tie Rakhi will fall during the Aparahan muhurat, means late in the afternoon.

