Happy Raksha Bandhan 2018: It is that time of the year when a brother has to forget all those remote fights with their sister and get a cute gift for their munchkins. Be it an elder sister or younger one, you need to make her Raksha Bandhan 2018 the best. Take a look at our list of Top 5 Rakhi gift ideas for sisters,

Raksha Bandhan is just a few days away and if you are still contemplating how to surprise your brother or sister this Rakhi then we might help you out with some amazing and interesting ideas. The auspicious day of the brother-sister bond will be celebrated on August 26, worldwide. If you still confused with what to gift your sweet little sissy on the special day, take a look at our list of ideas for gifts that will make her day more happening and special. If you put in another city or country, make sure you send a gift as a token of love. Visiting her on Raksha Bandhan will definitely be her best gift ever.

Nevertheless, given below is the top 5 Rakhi gift ideas for sister that you need to look at before Raksha Bandhan bangs the door!

If you love you cute chubby baby sister, don’t you dare forget to gift her CHOCOLATES. There is no connection between Kaju katli and chocolates. Be it dark or milk chocolates, start filling in the bag with the chocolate as only a few days are left.

How about you surprise her with JUNK JEWELLERY? Well, we are sure if she is a college girl, earrings and rings will bring a grin to her face. Anklets with pearls or colourful once is also a great idea.

Girls love HANDBAGS and sling bags. Gifting one with a broach on it or satchel bags which are available online is the best idea as it is currently in fashion. She will LOVE it!

If your sister is elder to you or married, gifting her a basket full of COSMETICS is a great idea. She will surely love you Raksha Bandhan gift. Make sure you go for a good brand as she needs to look beautiful!

From floral or colourful dresses to Indian wears like suits, lehenga, sarees or those latest ripped jeans or flurry tops, there is a huge list that won’t stop but you need to decide what will bring a smile to her face. Make sure your gift is worth her smile and we are sure CLOTHES can do so.

