Happy Raksha Bandhan 2019: Raksha Bandhan is one of the most popular festival celebrated in India which symbolizes the love, affection, care and trust between brother and sister. On this special day the sisters tie a pious thread on their brother’s wrist and the brothers take an oath to protect their sisters for lifetime. Raksha Bandhan is celebrated on a full moon day of the Shravana month or also known as Saavan. Raksha Bandhan also marks the last day of Saawan month as per the Hindu Calendar. The brothers and sisters also exchange gifts on this day and show their adorable affection. The Sibling who are away from each other, show their love by sending each other wishes and quotes in order to make each other feel special. Here are some selected quotes and messages that you can share with your brothers and sisters on rakhi:
- 4 all D time u have helped, & all D things u sacrificed,
4 all D tears u dried, & all the truths u hide,
without even a thanks for me to grow well,
now on this day of RAKHEE, all i want to tell THANK U & I LOVE U..
Brothers & Sisters
Fight like cats & dogs
They also teach & learn
And grow together
Looking out for one another
In the best of times
And through the worst
In the end
Sometimes our best friend
Can be a Brother
Or a Sister
Happy Raksha Bandhan
- Tyoharo ka tyohar
Rakhi ka tyohar.
Jis se jhalakta he
Bhai Behen ka Pyaar..
Happy Raksha Bandhan…
- I want 2 tell u, during the times when we fought,
my love was in a different mood. Happy Raksha Bandhan sweety!
- I sought my soul, but my soul I could not see.
I sought my God, but my God eluded me.
I sought my brother and I found all three.
- As we grew up, my brothers acted like they didn’t care, but I always knew they looked out for me and were there!
- The warmth of Ur love is all I need during cold times. Happy Raksha Bandhan Didi.
I wanna tell u the fight which we had earlier was my sweet way to express love. Today on this day I greet U a very happy raksha bandhan. Luv u lovely sis……
May this Rakhi bring you everything you desire and everything you dream of.
May success
accompany you in every step that you take. Have A Blessed Rakhi
- A sister is a little bit of childhood that can never be lost.