Raksha Bandhan is a Hindu festival which symbolizes the bond of affection and love between a brother and a sister. Raksha Bandhan is celebrated on the last day of the month of Saavan or also known as the month of Shravan which is fully devoted to Lord Shiva. Devotees worship lord shiva for a complete month and it ends on the day of Raksha Bandhan every year. The Raksha Bandhan always fall on the full moon night or the purnima. This year, Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated in India on August 15, 2019. On this auspicious day sisters tie a pious thread called as rakhi to their brother’s wrist and the brothers take an oath to protect their sisters for lifetime and they also gift there sisters something of their choice in order to pamper them and adore them and make them feel special on this auspicious day. The festival of Raksha Bandhan has been a trend since a long time as many movies, songs and social interactions also promoted the trend of celebrating Raksha Bandhan with a lot of enthusiasm.

Sআমি কিছু কহা আগে ,

তবু তোমরা কেন বোঝ .

আপনি আমি সব আমার গোপন ভাগ করে নিতে পারে ,

যাকে আমার বন্ধু হয়েছে . আমি ,

আমার প্রিয়তম বোন তোমায় ভালোবাসি. শুভ ভাই Raksha bandhan

তবু তোমরা কেন বোঝ . আপনি আমি সব আমার গোপন ভাগ করে নিতে পারে , যাকে আমার বন্ধু হয়েছে . আমি , আমার প্রিয়তম বোন তোমায় ভালোবাসি. শুভ ভাই Raksha bandhan ભાવ-સ્નેહનું સતત સર્જન,

અદકેરું બંધન, રક્ષાબંધન.

રેશમનો તાર, એક અનોખો સાર,

ભીંજાય એમાં આખો સંસાર.

અદકેરું બંધન, રક્ષાબંધન. રેશમનો તાર, એક અનોખો સાર, ભીંજાય એમાં આખો સંસાર. ગલીયો ફૂલોથી સજાવીને રાખી છે

દરેક વણાંક માં છોકરીઓ બેસાડી રાખી છે

ખબર નથી તું ક્યાંથી આવીશ

એટલાજ માટે એમના હાથ માં રાખડીઓ થમાવી રાખી છે

રક્ષાબંધન મુબારક

દરેક વણાંક માં છોકરીઓ બેસાડી રાખી છે ખબર નથી તું ક્યાંથી આવીશ એટલાજ માટે એમના હાથ માં રાખડીઓ થમાવી રાખી છે રક્ષાબંધન મુબારક







