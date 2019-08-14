Happy Raksha Bandhan 2019: The festival of Raksha Bandhan is celebrated with a lot of zest and is one of the most important Hindu festivals and it will be celebrated on August 15, 2019.

The symbol of love between brother and sisters, Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated all over India on August 15, 2019. On this day sisters show their love towards their brother by tying a rakhi on their wrist and the brothers give the promise to protect their sisters from every evil. The days marks the last day of the month of Shravan or Saavan according to the Hindu calendar. On this day, brothers also give exciting gifts to their sisters in order to make them feel special. Those brothers and sisters who are not able to meet each other send cute wishes to each other on the special day in order to make the day special for their brothers and sisters.