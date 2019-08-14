The symbol of love between brother and sisters, Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated all over India on August 15, 2019. On this day sisters show their love towards their brother by tying a rakhi on their wrist and the brothers give the promise to protect their sisters from every evil. The days marks the last day of the month of Shravan or Saavan according to the Hindu calendar. On this day, brothers also give exciting gifts to their sisters in order to make them feel special. Those brothers and sisters who are not able to meet each other send cute wishes to each other on the special day in order to make the day special for their brothers and sisters.
- रंग बिरंगी राखी बाँधी, फिर सूंदर सा तिलक लगाया,
गोल गोल रसगुल्ला खाकर, भैया मन ही मन मुस्कुराया !
- तोड़े से भी ना टूटे, ये ऐसा मन बंधन हैं,
इस बंधन को सारी दुनिया कहती रक्षा बंधन हैं!
- जैसे दोनों आंखे एक साथ होते हैं
वैसे भाई बहन के रिश्ते भी खास होते हैं
- सावन भाई-बहन के रिश्ते को फिर से हरा-भरा करने
पूर्णिमा के चाँद के साथ आया है,
राखी भाई की वचनबद्धता और बहन की ममता,
दुलार अपने संग लाया है ।”
- बना रहे ये प्यार सदा रिश्तों का एहसास सदा कभी ना आये इसमें दूरी राखी लाये इसमें खुशियाँ पूरी..!
- कामयाबी तुम्हारे कदम चूमे
और तुम जियो हज़ारो साल,
On this Raksha Bandhan bhaiya, make me माला माल
- ज़िन्दगी भर साथ गुज़रे हुए वह ज़माने याद रहते हैं,
बदलते दौर में कुछ चेहरे और रिश्ते याद रहते हैं,
Happy Rakhi Bhaiya
- दूर हो जाने से भाई-बहिन का प्यार कभी काम नहीं होता,
तुझे याद ना करूँ भैया…ऐसा तो कोई मौसम नहीं होता..!!
- चंदन का टीका रेशम का धागा;
सावन की सुगंध बारिश की फुहार;
भाई की उम्मीद बहना का प्यार;
मुबारक हो आपको “”रक्षा-बंधन”” का त्योहार।