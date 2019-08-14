Raksha Bandhan is one of the most important Hindu festival and it marks the bond of brother and sister. On this auspicious day, sister’s tie Rakhi which is a sacred thread on the wrists of their brother and the brothers promise their sisters to protect them for the whole life and give gifts to their sisters too. The festival of Raksha Bandhan fall every year on the last day of the Month of Shravan or known as the month of saavan and it also falls on Purnima or a full moon day.

Brothers gift their sisters as per their preference like a pack of chocolates, their sister’s favorite dress, a scooty, a car, every brother gifts his sister as per their pocket and as tries his best to fulfill all her sister’s demands on this day in order to make her feel special and adored. this day is often referred as the Indian version of the Sister’s day.