Raksha Bandhan is one of the most important Hindu festival and it marks the bond of brother and sister. On this auspicious day, sister’s tie Rakhi which is a sacred thread on the wrists of their brother and the brothers promise their sisters to protect them for the whole life and give gifts to their sisters too. The festival of Raksha Bandhan fall every year on the last day of the Month of Shravan or known as the month of saavan and it also falls on Purnima or a full moon day.
Brothers gift their sisters as per their preference like a pack of chocolates, their sister’s favorite dress, a scooty, a car, every brother gifts his sister as per their pocket and as tries his best to fulfill all her sister’s demands on this day in order to make her feel special and adored. this day is often referred as the Indian version of the Sister’s day.
- Jad khuda ne duniya nu banaya c, ikk baat toh ghabraya hoga
Kaise rakhunga khayal itni ladkiyo ka,
Tab us ne sab ke liye ikk veer banaya hoga.
Happy Raksha Bandhan..!!
- Kathe Palle Assi, Kathe Vadde Hoye Han
Rajj Ke Milya Bachpan Vich Pyar
Bhai-Bhain Da Pyar Vadaun Nu
Aaya E Rakhdi Da Tyohar…
Happy Raksha Bandhan..!!
- Sunhari Rakhdi Te Reshmi Taga,
Saun Da Mahina Te Barsata Da Mausam
Veer Da Moh te Bhain Da
Piyar Mubarak Hove Tuanu Rakhdi Da Tyohar…
Happy Raksha Bandhan
- Bhai Piche Koi Russ Jave
Bhain Nu Koi Gham Ni Hunda
Riste Door Hon Naalo Feeke Pai Jande Ne
Par Bhain Bhai Da Pyar Kade Kam Ni Hunda…
Happy Raksha Bandhan
- ਵੀਰ ਜੀ ਤੁਹਾਡਾ ਬਹੁਤ ਬਹੁਤ ਧੰਨਵਾਦ ਮੈਨੂੰ ਸਮਝਣ ਲਈ, ਮੈਨੂੰ ਏਨਾਂ ਪਿਆਰ ਦੇਣ ਲਈ, ਰੱਬ ਕਰੇ ਆਪਣਾ ਪਿਆਰ ਬਣਿਆ ਰਹੇ
- ਪਿਆਰੇ ਵੀਰ ਜੀ, ਅੱਜ ਰੱਖੜੀ ਹੈ ਅਤੇ ਤੁਸੀਂਂ ਏਥੇ ਨਹੀਂ ਹੋ, ਪਰ ਆਪਾਂ ਇੱਕ ਦੂਜੇ ਦੀ ਸੋਚ ਵਿੱਚ ਬਹੁਤ ਕਰੀਬ ਹਾਂ ਤੇ ਮੇਰਾ ਪਿਆਰ ਹਮੇਸ਼ਾ ਤੁਹਾਡੇ ਨਾਲ ਰਹੇਗਾ.. ਹੈਪੀ ਰਾਖੀ
- ਮੈਂ ਇਸ Time ਤੁਹਾਨੂੰ ਬਹੁਤ Miss ਕਰ ਰਹੀ ਹਾਂ ਮੇਰੇ ਵੀਰ, ਕਿਉਂਕਿ ਤੁਸੀਂ ਮੇਰੇ ਦੇਸ਼ ਤੋਂ ਬਹੁਤ ਦੂਰ ਬੈਠੇ ਹੋ, ਮੇਰੀਆਂ ਦੁਆਵਾਂ ਤੇ ਪਿਆਰ ਹਮੇਸ਼ਾ ਤੁਹਾਡੇ ਨਾਲ ਹੈ.. ਹੈਪੀ ਰਾਖੀ ਵੀਰ ਜੀ
- ਖੁਸ਼ਨਸੀਬ ਹੈ ਉਹ ਭਰਾ ਜਿਸਦੇ ਸਿਰ ਤੇ ਭੈਣ ਦਾ ਹੱਥ ਹੁੰਦਾ ਹੈ, ਚਾਹੇ ਕੁਝ ਵੀ ਕਹਿ ਲੋ ਇਹ ਰਿਸ਼ਤਾ ਬਹੁਤ ਖਾਸ ਹੁੰਦਾ ਹੈ..
-
ਰੱਖੜੀ ਦਾ ਤਿਉਹਾਰ ਸੀ, ਭਰਾ ਰੱਖੜੀ ਬਣਵਾਉਣ ਨੂੰ ਤਿਆਰ ਸੀ, ਭਰਾ ਕਹਿੰਦਾ ਹੁਣ ਤਾਂ ਰੱਖੜੀ ਗੁੱਟ ਤੇ ਸਜਾ ਦੋ, ਭੈਣ ਕਹਿੰਦੀ ਬਾਂਹ ਪਿੱਛੇ ਕਰੋ ਤੇ ਪਹਿਲਾਂ 2000-2000 ਦੇ ਨੋਟ ਫੜਾ ਦੋ
-
ਰੱਖੜੀ ਕੇਵਲ ਦੋ ਧਾਗਿਆਂ ਦਾ ਪਵਿੱਤਰ ਤਿਉਹਾਰ ਨਹੀਂ, ਸਗੋਂ ਭੈਣ ਭਰਾ ਦੇ ਪਵਿੱਤਰ ਰਿਸ਼ਤੇ ਦਾ ਤਿਉਹਾਰ ਹੈ ਰੱਖੜੀ.