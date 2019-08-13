We have compiled the best Rakhi Shayari and wishes, SMS, WhatsApp Messages for you to send to your loved ones!

Raksha Bandhan is the festival of brother and sister, it is celebrated according to Hindu tradition. In this festival sister tie, an amulet called Rakhi to brother’s hand and brother gives a gift to their sisters in return. The Rakhi is tied to brother’s hand for the protection of the sisters it is also known as the bond of protection.

This festival is a festival of love between brother and sister and the bond they share, apart from sharing the love they share lovely messages, quotes, and wallpapers for each other.

Here are the top 10 quotes of Raksha Bandhan for your brother and sister:

1. This quote is for the brother and sister who lives far away and are not able to meet on that beautiful occasion.

No matter the distances between us,

My Rakhi will always reach on time,

To be tied on the wrist of my loving brother

With the heartwarming wishes of

Joy and happiness to illuminate your life

2. This quote is from the elder sister to the little cute brother.

Hey my sweet little pie,

Your cute smile makes my day,

Your small little hands

Take me out from all dangers of life.

You are a little angel of my life.

3. This quote is for the brother who shares the same understanding with her sister and their bond is unbreakable.

I sought my soul, but my soul I could not see.

I sought my God, but my God eluded me.

I sought my brother and I found all three.

4. This quote is for the long and happy life of a brother.

I wish u “HAPPY RAKHI” and

I pray to God for ur prosperous life.

May you find all the delights of life,

May ur all dreams come true.

My best wishes will always be with you

And I wish that you’ll always

Shower your blessings on me.

5. This quote is for the brother who is a superhero in the sister’s life and helps her out every time.

You never say no, you never say that’s impossible

And you never say you can’t.

That’s my bro, a superman

Who makes things possible

And who make paths smoother.