The festival of Rakhri is celebrated in the month of Monsoon and here we have messages and wallpapers in Punjabi for you to share to your sister and brother.

The festival of Raksha Bandhan is celebrated by Hindus and Sikhs. It is followed by the same culture that the sister will ti a rakhi on brother’s hand, in Punjabi the rakhi is called as Rakhri. The festival is also called as Rakhar Punya, the Punya word means Monsoon and the festival of Raksha Bandhan is celebrated in the month of Monsoon.

The festival of Raksha Bandhan is on August 15 and here are the top Punjabi Rakhdi messages to save you from your veer (brother):

1. Ajj Da Din Bada Hi Khas Hai Bhain De Hath Vich Ohde Veer Da Hath Hai Meri Bhain De Layi Kujh Mere Paas Hai Tere Sukh Te Chain Layi Ni Meriye Bhaine Tera Veer Hamesha Lei Tere Sath Hai.

It means that today’s day is very special because the sister will tie the Rakhdi to her brother’s wrist and will make the bond unbreakable.

2. Kathe Palle Assi, Kathe Vadde Hoye Han Rajj Ke Milya Bachpan Vich Pyar Bhai-Bhain Da Pyar Vadaun Nu Aaya E Rakhdi Da Tyohar.

This message is to explain how time passes by but the love of brother and sister remains the same.

3. Bhai Piche Koi Russ Jave Bhain Nu Koi Gham Ni Honda Riste Door Hon Naalo Feeke Pai Jande Ne Par Bhain Bhai Da Pyar Kade Kam Ni Honda.

This message means that the love of brother and sister never fades away.

4. Sunhari Rakhdi Te Reshmi Taga, Saun Da Mahina Te Barsata Da Mausam Veer Da Moh te Bhain Da Piyar Mubarak Hove Tuanu Rakhdi Da Tyohar.

This message defines how beautiful Rakhi becomes when it is tied to brother’s wrist.

5. Jad khuda ne duniya nu banaya si, ikk baat toh ghabraya hoga Kaise rakhunga khayal itni ladkiyo ka, Tab us ne sab ke liye ikk veer banaya hoga.

This message is to make sister understand why brothers were made for them.