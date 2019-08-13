Raksha Bandhan is one of the most celebrated festivals of India. It symbolises the love between a brother and a sister and is one of the most important Hindu festivals which is celebrated by the people of a different religion. This Hindu festival is celebrated on the Purnima or the full moon day of the Saawan or the Shrawan month as per the Hindu calendar.

On this special day, sister’s tie Rakhi which is a sacred thread to their brothers in exchange for the promise of protection and a lot of gifts as per their demands. The festival symbolises the love, care and affection between brothers and sisters. On this day brothers and sisters also exchange gifts and send adorable wishes to each other. The festival is often observed as a symbol of duty between brothers and sisters.

The festival of Raksha Bandhan is also celebrated in a few parts of South Asia and amongst the people around the globe due to the influence and impact of the Hindu traditions. As per the Hindu calendar, Raksha Bandhan is marked as the last day of the month of Shrawan or Saavan which mostly falls in August. In nuclear families, the festival has become more symbolic and the festival has been promoted through many of the films, social interaction and political Hinduism. while other’s also consider it as the Indian version of Sister’s day.

Raksha Bandhan is celebrated widely and everyone wishes each other and celebrates the joy.

Here are some Urdu wishes that you can send to your friends and family:

बंधन सा इक बँधा था रग-ओ-पय से जिस्म में

मरने के ब’अद हाथ से मोती बिखर गए

बशीरुद्दीन अहमद देहलवी

बहन का प्यार जुदाई से कम नहीं होता

अगर वो दूर भी जाए तो ग़म नहीं होता

अज्ञात

या रब मिरी दुआओं में इतना असर रहे

फूलों भरा सदा मिरी बहना का घर रहे

अज्ञात

बहनों की मोहब्बत की है अज़्मत की अलामत

राखी का है त्यौहार मोहब्बत की अलामत

मुस्तफ़ा अकबर

किसी के ज़ख़्म पर चाहत से पट्टी कौन बांधेगा

अगर बहनें नहीं होंगी तो राखी कौन बाँधेगा

मुनव्वर राना

याद आई जब मुझे ‘फ़रहत’ से छोटी थी बहन

मेरे दुश्मन की बहन ने मुझ को राखी बाँध दी

एहसान साक़िब