Happy Raksha Bandhan wishes and messages in Bengali for 2018: Raksha Bandhan is round the corner. The only day when siblings treat each other well will be lauded on August 26, this year. Take a look at our latest collection of Raksha Bandhan Whatsapp status, SMS, quotes, gif images, Facebook wallpapers for Friends and Family.

Still contemplating how to make your sister or brother feel special? Well, take a look at our collection of wishes, greetings and SMS to share with your siblings and cousins on a special day. The day of love, gifts, sweets and bond will be lauded on August 26, this year. Although, the day signifies the beautiful bond sister and brother share, according to some sources rakhi was celebrated to strengthen political ties among kingdoms.

Take a look at our latest and special collection of Happy Raksha Bandhan wishes and messages in Bengali for 2018: Whatsapp status, SMS, quotes, gif images, Facebook wallpapers for Friends and Family:

Prem korle PARISHAN hoye jai; Biye korle SHARABI hoye jaidivorce dile DEVDAS hoye jaiar friendship korle MOBILE TE BANALCE ses hoye jai.!!

Rishta hai janmo ka hamara

Bharose ka aur pyaar bhara

Chalo, ise bandhe bhaiya Rakhi ke atut bandhan mein.

Happy Raksha Bandhan to my dearest brother..!!!

Ratri Dekheche Amai Aro Ekbar Kadte.Ratri Dekheche Hajar Loker Bhire Nijeke Harate. bappa_ 2u Ratri Dekheche Bhison Kacher Manusti Koto Dure Thake. Dekheche Amar Ooi Ekla Ghartai Nirbikarchitte takate Nijer ‘SWAPNO’ Sajate.. Ar… BHANTE.!!

Lal gulabi rang hai jum raha sansar,

Suraj ki kirane khusiyo ki bahar,

Chand ki chandni apno ka payar,

Badhai ho apko Rakhi ka tayohar.

Happy Raksha Bandhan

Har Ilzam Ka Haqdar Vo Hame Bana Jati Hai

Har Khata Ki Saza Vo Hume Bata Jaati Hai

Hum Har Baar Khamosh Rah Jate Hai

Kyonki Who Har Baar Raksha Bandhan Ka Darr Dikha Jaati Hai

Happy Raksha Bandhan

