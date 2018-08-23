Happy Raksha Bandhan wishes and messages in English for 2018: Well, Rakhi is around the corner and if you still haven't started the countdown, make sure you look at our latest collection of Happy Raksha Bandhan 2018 Whatsapp status, SMS, quotes, gif images, Facebook wallpapers for Friends and Family.

The festival of love, gifts and sweets is around the corner. The auspicious day of brother and sister will be lauded on August 26, this year. From sister tying Rakhi on brother’s wrist to brother surprising her with gifts and chocolates. Raksha Bandhan means a bond of protection which according to Hindu manuscripts means a brother promising his sister to protect and love her throughout her life. If you put up in another city or country, make sure you send your sister and cousins lovable text messages in order to make them feel special and loved on the special day.

Take a look at our latest collection of Happy Raksha Bandhan wishes and messages in English for 2018: Whatsapp status, SMS, quotes, gif images, Facebook wallpapers for Friends and Family:

“Every year, the celebration of Rakshabandhan brings more love and blessings to our relationship. Happy Rakshabandhan!”

“Missing those trifling fights and enormous love which we share.

Happy Rakshabandhan!!”

“Even though brothers and sisters may fight like cats and dogs but they are the best of friends and always stand by each other in times of need. Wishing all the brothers and sisters a very happy Raksha Bandhan.”

“I may not be there to tie rakhi on your wrist but I know I am forever in your heart, Bhaiya. Sending you lots of love and blessings. Happy Rakshabandhan!!”

“Having a brother like you is a wonderful feeling as I have a person to rely on, anytime and anywhere in this world. Happy Rakshabandhan!”

“You have always stood by me, encouraged me with your inspiring words, and helped me overcome my failures. Dear brother, thanks for all that you have done for me. Happy Raksha Bandhan!”

“On this Rakhi, let’s bring back the lively spirit of childhood, play pranks with each other and become that wacky sibling we were always. Happy Raksha Bandhan.”

“No matter the distances between us, my Rakhi will always reach on time, to be tied on the wrist of my loving brother with the heartwarming wishes of joy and happiness to illuminate your life.”

