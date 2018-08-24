Happy Raksha Bandhan 2018: If you are putting up in another city or country and wants to make your beloved sister feel special and loved, make your share our latest collection of Happy Raksha Bandhan wishes and messages in Gujarati for 2018: Whatsapp status, SMS, quotes, gif images, Facebook wallpapers for Friends and Family.

Raksha Bandhan is celebrated on the last day of Shraavana month. According to Hindu calendar, the auspicious day this year will fall on August 26. According to Hindu manuscripts, all the sisters on this day tie a cotton thread or bracelet or amulet called Rakhi or Rakhree in some parts of the country, on their brother’s wrist. In return, the brother’s promise to love and protect their sister. The word Raksha Bandhan according to Sanskrit literature means the bond of protection, obligation or care.

Take a look at our special collection of Happy Raksha Bandhan wishes and messages in Gujarati for 2018: Whatsapp status, SMS, quotes, gif images, Facebook wallpapers for Friends and Family:

Behan chahe sirf pyar dular,

Nahi mangti bade uphaar,

Rishta bane rahe sadiyon tak,

Mile bhai ko khushiyan hazaar.

Happy Raksha Bandhan

Ye Lamha Kuch Khaas Hain,

Behan Ke Hathon Mein Bhai Ka Haath H,

O Behna Tere Liye Mere Pass Kuch Khas H,

Tere Sukoon Ki Khatir Meri Behna,

Tera Bhai Humesha Tere Sath Hain…

Happy Rakhi Sister

Roli hui

Rakhi hui

Aur hui mithayi

Ab to mera uphaar de do

Mere pyaare bhai!

Happy Raksha Bandhan!

Aaya Rakhi ka tyohaar

Chhayi khushiyon ki bahaar

Ek resham ki dori se bandha

Bahan ne bhai ki kalaayi pe pyaar

Happy Raksha Bandhan!

Rakhi hai bandhan pyaar ka, behen aur bhai ke dulaar ka.

Yeh uphaar dilo ka, Rakhi ki hardik Shubhkamnayein.

