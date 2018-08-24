Raksha Bandhan is celebrated on the last day of Shraavana month. According to Hindu calendar, the auspicious day this year will fall on August 26. According to Hindu manuscripts, all the sisters on this day tie a cotton thread or bracelet or amulet called Rakhi or Rakhree in some parts of the country, on their brother’s wrist. In return, the brother’s promise to love and protect their sister. The word Raksha Bandhan according to Sanskrit literature means the bond of protection, obligation or care.
Take a look at our special collection of Happy Raksha Bandhan wishes and messages in Gujarati for 2018: Whatsapp status, SMS, quotes, gif images, Facebook wallpapers for Friends and Family:
Behan chahe sirf pyar dular,
Nahi mangti bade uphaar,
Rishta bane rahe sadiyon tak,
Mile bhai ko khushiyan hazaar.
Happy Raksha Bandhan
Ye Lamha Kuch Khaas Hain,
Behan Ke Hathon Mein Bhai Ka Haath H,
O Behna Tere Liye Mere Pass Kuch Khas H,
Tere Sukoon Ki Khatir Meri Behna,
Tera Bhai Humesha Tere Sath Hain…
Happy Rakhi Sister
Roli hui
Rakhi hui
Aur hui mithayi
Ab to mera uphaar de do
Mere pyaare bhai!
Happy Raksha Bandhan!
Aaya Rakhi ka tyohaar
Chhayi khushiyon ki bahaar
Ek resham ki dori se bandha
Bahan ne bhai ki kalaayi pe pyaar
Happy Raksha Bandhan!
Rakhi hai bandhan pyaar ka, behen aur bhai ke dulaar ka.
Yeh uphaar dilo ka, Rakhi ki hardik Shubhkamnayein.
